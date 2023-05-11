Coming up in Young and district 12/5/2023

First, third and fifth Saturday
At Anderson Park in Young until noon for most of the year. Plants and fresh fruit in season - lots of other produce and hand made goods to choose from - something for everyone. The Young Lions Club and other local organisations operate a barbecue at the market offering tea, coffee, sausage sandwiches and bacon and egg rolls or the like. It can vary from month to month but there always something homely on offer. Be sure to find those last minute Christmas gifts or spend the morning as a family wandering among all the fantastic stalls.
May 14
You'll find a variety of goods, and great morning tea, at the Uniting Church Markets held in Young on the second Saturday of each month. Baked goods, plants, books, jewellery, craft items and a warm welcome is always assured. Come along and see for yourself.
Sunday May 14
Spoil the special women in your life! Enjoy a 3 course lunch, be serenaded by the beautiful music of guitarist Hovert Gonzales. Special children's option available.
May 13 - June 23
This exhibition will be a retrospect of Works by Yass Artist Cathy Pearsall. Her works are inspired by her travels through the outback of Australia. Over the years Cathy developed her love for art by attending workshops in all mediums. For the past fifteen years Cathy has been a volunteer art teacher in Yass for the University of the third age U3A. All welcome to join the members of the YSA and Cathy for morning tea on the Railway platform on Saturday the thirteenth of May for the gallery opening. Please note that the gallery is open seven days a week, opening hours are the visitor centre hours.
Saturday 27 May 2023
A fantastic day out for car enthusiasts! Don't miss the Old Skool Cool Hotel Koorawatha Car Show on Saturday 6th May 2023, with a display of cars and bikes - modified and unmodified in 12 different categories. There will be raffles and prizes on the day, as well as kids' entertainment, food and drink vendors, accommodation, meals and after event entertainment at the hotel.
Saturday 27 May 2023 to Sunday 28 May 2023
Join the challenge at the Quilt Show hosted by the Lions Club of Young. Enter your quilts to win! Weekend Includes: Raffle (Drawn on Sunday), Lucky Door Prize, Stalls, Classes, Viewers Choice Award.
