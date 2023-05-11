Coming up in Young and district 12/5/2023

This exhibition will be a retrospect of Works by Yass Artist Cathy Pearsall. Her works are inspired by her travels through the outback of Australia. Over the years Cathy developed her love for art by attending workshops in all mediums. For the past fifteen years Cathy has been a volunteer art teacher in Yass for the University of the third age U3A. All welcome to join the members of the YSA and Cathy for morning tea on the Railway platform on Saturday the thirteenth of May for the gallery opening. Please note that the gallery is open seven days a week, opening hours are the visitor centre hours.