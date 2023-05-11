Redhatters raising funds for Can Assist

The Redhatters will be holding a huge event all for the cause of raising money for Can Assist Young and Boorowa.
The Redhatters Big Morning Tea will take place at 16 Renmark Avenue, Young on Saturday the 20th of May commencing 10:00am and running until 3:00pm.
The cost is only $5.00 per person for delicious sandwiches, sweets and endless cups of tea or coffee.
There will be a stall of of a variety of items for sale and a raffle of 10 draws with some fantastic prizes all up for grabs.
The raffle will consist of a $300 hamper as well as prizes and vouchers ranging in value from $200 to $400.
As part of the event there will also be a "lucky door prize" which is included in the cost of entry.
All funds raised raised will be donated to Can Assist Young and Boorowa branch.
"A great deal of effort has been put into preparing this event, so everyone is encouraged to attend and support this worthy cause," Redhatter Helenie Carmody said.
The Redhatter Big Morning Tea is open to all members of the public who would like to enjoy some great treats and socialise.
Be sure to attend what is expected to be a great day.
