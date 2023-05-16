The NSW Resource Regulator has announced Young Mining Company is under investigation after a workplace accident that occurred in 2021.
The NSW Resources Regulator has finalised a report that detailed a series of findings from the site that it says led to a 54-year-old worker being seriously injured at the mine near Thuddungra.
It has been found the man was in control of the plant that consisted of connected conveyors, scrubbers and crushers that had been repaired and was being tested.
According to the report the man started the plant and noticed the conveyor belt would not move and believed the cause was a build up of product on the belt.
It is believed the employee utilised the emergency stop as he prepared a high pressure hose to use on the machinery, however the stop failed and the machinery continued to operate. The report said the worker slipped as they approached the chute which resulted in the employee falling onto the conveyor.
The employee attempted to gain his footing but was knocked down by the feeder where he became covered in product from the hopper.
Coworkers responded to the scene after they heard the employee calling out, when they arrived they found him buried with the exception of a hand and head under the rock and product.
Coworkers tried to engage the emergency stop however it failed to work, luckily another employee managed to isolate the feeder and switch it off.
Working by hand it took the employees took 15 minutes to clear enough of the debris to free the man. The employee dismissed offers to be taken to Young Hospital and instead drove himself.
The employee was assessed at Young Hospital before he was transferred to Wagga where he was treated for chest, rib and abdominal injuries for three days.
The NSW Resources Regulator began an investigation into Young Mining Company.
As a result of that investigation the Regulator identified a series of failures that led to the incident.
In the report the Regulator found the hopper had a poor design caused the product to spill onto adjacent areas during loading.
It also found that during wet periods, the product became sticky, leading to blockages.
The report said other failures that were identified included insufficient housekeeping, a failure to assess and manage plant operation risks, a failure to develop safe procedures, a failure to maintain emergency stop systems and ineffective supervision that lead employees to perform tasks unsafely.
