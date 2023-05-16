The Young Witness
A mining company near Young is under investigation after employee nearly buried alive

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:51am
The conveyor and hopper pictured at the Thuddungra Mine in August 2021. Picture contributed
The NSW Resource Regulator has announced Young Mining Company is under investigation after a workplace accident that occurred in 2021.

