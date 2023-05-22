SES thanked by the community for Wear Orange Wednesday

Local volunteers for the State Emergency Service have been thanked by residents for their tireless hard work within the community for Wear Orange Wednesday.
Locals have thanked the dedicated unit for all of their help through flooding and storms over the past 12 months and acknowledged their commitment to the community by taking part in Wear Orange Wednesday.
Member for Cootamundra thanked her fellow volunteers and encouraged the community to take part in the day honouring local SES volunteers.
"We have 12 units across the Cootamundra electorate who generously devote their time and energy to support our community in times of need such as floods, storm events and road crash rescues," Ms Cooke said.
"WOW Day is the community's way of showing gratitude to all SES volunteers who put their lives on the line and who thoroughly deserve to be acknowledged, recognised, and thanked for their efforts."
Ms Cooke, herself, is a member of the Junee SES and has been a huge advocate in encouraging locals to join up and volunteer whatever time they have to continue to have help on hand when it is needed most.
"As a proud member of the Junee SES Unit, I understand how difficult the years of severe weather, including devastating floods have been on our communities," Ms Cooke said.
"I commend our SES volunteers who continue to show remarkable courage and bravery in the face of danger, and I thank them for their dedication."
WOW Day this year fell in the middle of National Volunteers Week which will end on Sunday May 21.
For more information about the SES, how to join, become a volunteer as well as all the training that can be provided please jump online and visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
