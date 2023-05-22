The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Concert to commemorate the end of an era at the Young Library

Updated May 22 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Hilltops community are invited to take part in a special farewell musical event to celebrate over a century-long history of library services at Young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.