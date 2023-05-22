Concert to commemorate the end of an era at the Young Library

Members of the Hilltops community are invited to take part in a special farewell musical event to celebrate over a century-long history of library services at Young.
To commemorate this notable history, an 'End of an Era' concert will be held at the library on Friday 26th May from 12.30pm.
Local Celtic Group, "Wickham Lane" with performers Julie and Peter O'Connor, Eris Gleeson and John Roxborough will entertain.
The concert is free and will follow the informal 'Take 5' on Friday format. A cake-cutting ceremony will complete the event.
Over the past 118 years there has been several distinct types of library services housed in the old School of Arts building in Lynch Street and Young's Library has been at the forefront of library services over this time.
While the School of the Arts Library was opened in the Lynch Street building in 1905, the first free public library in NSW under the Public Library Act was formed in the town in 1944 and in 1945 the Young District Public Library began operations.
The library continued at the forefront when seven years later it was one of the first four regional libraries in NSW.
The Southwest Regional Library Service, with constituent councils Young, Harden, Boorowa and their shires was formed and headquartered at Young.
Young Library, now part of the Hilltops Library umbrella, is soon to open a new chapter in its history, when the library service relocates to new premises off Carrington Park in Young High School Grounds.
The 'End on an Era' concert recognises the long-standing and evolving role of libraries in the community.
