Long COVID - see a doctor

Long COVID. Is it real?
Central West doctor Dave Richmond agrees it is.
"With Long COVID people have persistent fatigue, head fogginess, a lack of energy and soreness, stiffness in the morning," Dr Richmond said.
"All the sort of stuff we'd traditionally call Chronic Fatigue Syndrome," he said.
In the first of a series of articles planned on the condition we turned to NSW Health to find out more about teh condition for which there is currently no cure.
"There is no specific medical pill or treatment for it, its supportive treatment, graded exercise," Dr Richmond said.
In children, symptoms predominantly include
Just like COVID, which can have no symptoms in 80 per cent of the those who have had it, long COVID symptoms can be mild or severe, and people may experience one or more symptoms.
It can be difficult to tell the difference between long COVID and similar conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, heart or neurological problems. So it is important that you speak with your doctor if you experience symptoms you are concerned about.
It is not known how many people develop long COVID. However, it is likely less than one in 20 people.
There are many things that can change a person's risk of getting long COVID:
The average duration of long COVID is about 3 to 4 months, but this can vary.
The best way to help protect yourself from long COVID is by trying not to get infected with COVID-19. You can help protect yourself by practising COVID safe behaviours:
