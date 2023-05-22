Young Hospital scores well in annual patient survey

The data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Emergency Department Patient Survey 2021-22 showed the majority of patients (85 per cent) said the care they received in the EDs was 'very good' or 'good', the majority (88 per cent) also rated the ED health professionals who cared for them as 'very good' or 'good' and Young Hospital also scored well in the areas of privacy, security and cleanliness.