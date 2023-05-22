Young Hospital scores well in annual patient survey

Staff at the Young Hospital emergency department (EDs) have been recognised for their outstanding efforts in the latest patient survey.
The data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Emergency Department Patient Survey 2021-22 showed the majority of patients (85 per cent) said the care they received in the EDs was 'very good' or 'good', the majority (88 per cent) also rated the ED health professionals who cared for them as 'very good' or 'good' and Young Hospital also scored well in the areas of privacy, security and cleanliness.
MLHD's Chief Executive Jill Ludford said the results are a reflection of the exceptional efforts of staff who provided high-quality care while dealing with high demand, additional safety measures and staff furloughing due to COVID-19.
"Overall, the majority of patients said the care they received in the EDs was 'very good' or 'good' during this period. A majority also rated the ED health staff who cared for them as 'very good' or 'good'," Ms Ludford said.
"Our ED staff are there for our communities around the clock, every day of the year, so it is pleasing to see a majority of patients (82 per cent) say that staff were 'always' kind and caring and 86 per cent say they were 'always' treated with respect and dignity."
Patients in ED are always triaged and seen according to the clinical urgency of their condition. During busy times, those with less urgent conditions will experience longer wait times when there are high numbers of seriously unwell patients being prioritised and treated.
Ms Ludford said the District welcomes the opportunity to hear from patients, their families and carers about their hospital experiences as the feedback is used to inform and enhance patient care.
"We want to thank all our patients who took the time to complete the survey. We value their responses and will use this information to develop new ways to care for our patients and better ways to communicate with them," Ms Ludford said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
