Pup killed during dog attack

The owner of a 10 month old puppy has been left devastated after it was allegedly attacked and injured so badly it passed away.
It has been reported to police that last Saturday afternoon a local woman was walking the puppy along Henry Lawson Way when it is alleged the puppy was attacked by five other dogs from a property along the stretch of road.
Police from the Young Police Station have said they are continuing to investigate the incident after they responded to a call.
"Police were told about 4pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023, a woman was walking her ten-month-old puppy along Henry Lawson Way, Young, when it was set upon by five dogs," Young Police said.
"The puppy was taken to the vet, however died from its injuries."
According to witnesses of the incident police drew at least one gun whilst responding to the incident, however, police did not comment when questioned if this was the case.
A Lawson Way property owner has affixed signs to the front a property that read, "Walk your dog past here again and I will cut it's {expletive} head off," and "Police pulled their guns on me and tried to shoot me and tried to take my life. I now fear for my life and I will act in accordance with stage 5 of the force continuum..." the bottom of the sign was not legible from the road.
Stage 5 of the force continuum according to the Police Study Guide is the final stage of the force continuum which refers to the use of lethal force.
"Lethal force is warranted in cases where all other means have been exhausted, or that an imminent threat to the life of the officer and/or members of the public has become present," the guide states.
Police have said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Hilltops Council Ranger responds to many dog attack allegations each year.
The Council Ranger is also able to issue notices and fines in relation to their investigation.
"When Council is notified of a dog attack our Ranger will attend the scene," a Council spokesperson said.
"Firstly, Council will speak to the victim of the attack and gather a statement with all relevant information, including taking photos.
"The alleged offending dog owner is then asked to provide a statement.
"Council's Ranger then completes a 'brief' in collaboration with senior Council staff, which ultimately evaluates whether a dog is declared menacing or dangerous.
"This evaluation is completed in line with the Companion Animals Act 1998, which also provides orders for further action."
