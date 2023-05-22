The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Pup killed during dog attack

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of a 10 month old puppy has been left devastated after it was allegedly attacked and injured so badly it passed away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.