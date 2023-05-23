CATERING for the families of Young, St Mary's Primary School is an exceptional kindergarten to year 6 school.
The team of professional teaching and administration staff offer a safe, nurturing environment for young learners with modern classrooms, outstanding technology resources, fantastic playground facilities and natural green spaces for play and exploration.
The school's focus on teaching and learning in the early years is the explicit teaching of phonics and programs that allow students to master the skills and knowledge to be successful in reading, writing and spelling.
Early results have been very pleasing.
In 2023 the year 6 students at St Mary's have participated in the Young Leaders Program which is based on the school's core values of "Respect, Responsibility and Service".
The service component sees all year 6 students volunteering their time at the local preschools/daycares and the St Vincent De Paul shopfront.
The program also incorporates building personal skills, leadership training and a major physical challenge to complete to program.
At St Mary's staff are empowered to use their talents and abilities so they can provide engaging and fulfilling learning opportunities to every student and their individual needs.
For more information about the school, visit St Mary's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for latest news on lunchtime clubs, celebrations, and events.
Also visit stmarysyoung.nsw.edu.au.
Hennessy Catholic College is a Catholic regional college catering for students from years 7 to 12.
Students come from various schools surrounding Young as well as Boorowa, Grenfell, Harden-Murrumburrah and Cootamundra (from year 11).
The school's vision is to, "Live spiritually, learn dynamically and act justly ... inspiring futures of hope."
This vision is very visible to all students and guides everything students and staff do.
As a Catholic school in the traditions of Nano Nagle and Edmund Rice, the school strives to live lives modelled on their examples.
Students are organised into one of four houses and house spirit is nurtured and encouraged.
All staff at Hennessy believe in the mantra that "country kids can do anything".
There is much evidence of this in the vast range of career paths taken by the school's ex-students.
Staff promote academic excellence and the notion that every student should be challenged to be the best they can be.
The college offers a wide range of sporting and extra-curricular opportunities and each student is encouraged to follow their own passion and to develop their unique talents.
Supportive pastoral care and challenging and engaging curriculum offerings are the basis of a well-rounded experience for each student.
Staff at the school aim to develop faith-filled, hope-filled, confident citizens who will make a real difference in our ever-changing and challenging world.
Hennessy's annual open day is on June 14 from 1.30pm to 4pm.
Everyone is welcome to learn more about the Hennessy experience.
For more information, phone the front office on 63 821486.
PROSPECTIVE 2024 kindergarten pupils and their families have just been welcomed at Young Public School for open classrooms and an information session.
Families had the opportunity to have a look around, see kindergarten classes in action, and joined staff for morning tea.
The kindergarten transition program will continue throughout the year. YPS is proud of an impressive 61 enrolments in kindergarten this year, with enrolments for 2024 now open.
Young Public School staff take great pride in providing quality education for the 21st century learner.
The school boasts a broad range of evidence-based programs to support students' intellectual, emotional, and physical health.
YPS is situated on 2ha, encompassing separate playgrounds for infants and primary, a dual quiet zone, and a full-size sporting field which is used daily.
There is a rich history of sporting success and coaching for PSSA teams, regularly achieving at district, Riverina, and state level.
YPS has an award-winning school band conducted by Mark Corkery, of the Young Regional Conservatorium.
On-site music lessons are available during school time, as well as a formal music program for all students in K-6.
In addition to the multitude of social and emotional supports offered, YPS has a school counsellor available three days per week; two speech pathologists, with one available one day a week, and one available one day a fortnight; an occupational therapist available one day a week; a family support officer is available one day a week; a chaplain is available one day a week; and the Aboriginal Education Officer is available one day a week. Bob and Molly, the school's accredited therapy dogs, make students smile and there is a range of lunchtime activities, to encourage inclusion and engagement.
YPS has a strong emphasis on technology with class sets of laptops for the entire school, supplied free of charge.
Students have an opportunity to participate in Aurora Opportunity Class lessons from within the school, providing extension opportunities for students.