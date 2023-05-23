Hennessy Catholic College caters for students from years 7 to 12 Advertising Feature

Hennessy's annual open day is on June 14 from 1.30pm to 4pm. Everyone is welcome to learn more about the Hennessy experience.

Hennessy Catholic College is a Catholic regional college catering for students from years 7 to 12.



Students come from various schools surrounding Young as well as Boorowa, Grenfell, Harden-Murrumburrah and Cootamundra (from year 11).

The school's vision is to, "Live spiritually, learn dynamically and act justly ... inspiring futures of hope."



This vision is very visible to all students and guides everything students and staff do.



As a Catholic school in the traditions of Nano Nagle and Edmund Rice, the school strives to live lives modelled on their examples.



Students are organised into one of four houses and house spirit is nurtured and encouraged.

All staff at Hennessy believe in the mantra that "country kids can do anything".



There is much evidence of this in the vast range of career paths taken by the school's ex-students.



Staff promote academic excellence and the notion that every student should be challenged to be the best they can be.



The college offers a wide range of sporting and extra-curricular opportunities and each student is encouraged to follow their own passion and to develop their unique talents.

Supportive pastoral care and challenging and engaging curriculum offerings are the basis of a well-rounded experience for each student.



Staff at the school aim to develop faith-filled, hope-filled, confident citizens who will make a real difference in our ever-changing and challenging world.

