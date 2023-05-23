Young Public School has open classrooms and an information session Advertising Feature

Make an appointment for a school tour and see why local families choose Young Public School.

PROSPECTIVE 2024 kindergarten pupils and their families have just been welcomed at Young Public School for open classrooms and an information session.



Families had the opportunity to have a look around, see kindergarten classes in action, and joined staff for morning tea.



The kindergarten transition program will continue throughout the year. YPS is proud of an impressive 61 enrolments in kindergarten this year, with enrolments for 2024 now open.

Young Public School staff take great pride in providing quality education for the 21st century learner.



The school boasts a broad range of evidence-based programs to support students' intellectual, emotional, and physical health.

YPS is situated on 2ha, encompassing separate playgrounds for infants and primary, a dual quiet zone, and a full-size sporting field which is used daily.



There is a rich history of sporting success and coaching for PSSA teams, regularly achieving at district, Riverina, and state level.

YPS has an award-winning school band conducted by Mark Corkery, of the Young Regional Conservatorium.



On-site music lessons are available during school time, as well as a formal music program for all students in K-6.

In addition to the multitude of social and emotional supports offered, YPS has a school counsellor available three days per week; two speech pathologists, with one available one day a week, and one available one day a fortnight; an occupational therapist available one day a week; a family support officer is available one day a week; a chaplain is available one day a week; and the Aboriginal Education Officer is available one day a week. Bob and Molly, the school's accredited therapy dogs, make students smile and there is a range of lunchtime activities, to encourage inclusion and engagement.

YPS has a strong emphasis on technology with class sets of laptops for the entire school, supplied free of charge.

