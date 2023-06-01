Council seeks feedback on draft pet policy

A proposed policy on the keeping on animals in the Hilltops was discussed at the most recent ordinary Council meeting leaving many Councillors baffled as to why it would be going on public exhibition.
The Draft Keeping of Domestic Animals Policy is currently on display both at Hilltops Council offices as well as on its website, however, during the discussion on the proposed policy some Councillors were all left questioning why the policy was being proposed after the Director of Planning indicated that the policy would only be enforced when responding to a relevant complaint.
"The real key thing about this is we are not going to be actively enforcing this, it is a policy that enables us to respond to complaints and a really key element of this is that it is by definition a blunt policy that is putting a line in the sand based on looking at the practice elsewhere and thinking about animal welfare and local amenity," Director of Planning Jaime Dyhrberg said.
"Did I just misunderstand all that? Are you to say that we're asking to implement a policy that we're not going to implement?" Cr Ingram questioned.
"No, what I said was that we're going to implement it on a responsive basis," Mr Dyhrberg said.
Cr Stadtmiller who was the first to speak out against the draft policy said he believes it is 'ridiculous.'
"It's going to cause a huge impost on all sorts of facets of everyday life from pet ownership to working dogs to small hobby breeders, to registered breeders, we already have a NSW Companion Animals Act, this is an overreach." Cr Stadtmiller said.
"I won't be supporting this, in fact I hope there's a whole campaign against this...it's just a ridiculous policy."
Cr Foreman spoke for the policy and is looking for community feedback.
"No one more than me has advocated for the safety of companion animals and things like this, I'd like lots of submissions to come through," she said.
"I know this is sort of on the edge of this but it's super important because people are afraid to walk their small dogs all through the Hilltops which I feel that really has to be addressed and I have spoken about that before.
"I think it's a good policy, I understand the reasoning around it, but I just hope the community engages in it and gives us the feedback cause if the feedback is negative we take that onboard, if it's positive we also do that, that's what the 28 day exhibition period is for."
Cr Armstrong questioned the legality or possible ramifications of introducing a policy and then not policing it.
"My understanding is that if you prohibit something and don't enforce it then you could be charged with negligence or alleged negligence," he said.
"I'm a bit concerned about, whilst I appreciate the need to have some substance behind Council's enforcement, I am concerned that this policy is going to create other issues that are going to potentially be a greater millstones around our neck than the lack of a policy.
"For the life of me I think the policy needs to go back through staff to remove a large component of the mandatory compliance requirements. Instead of saying must or shall, perhaps we should replace those words with should," he said.
"But I'm not hearing that we're going to be able to comply because I don't believe that we do have the resources to do it unless staff can convince me otherwise."
In response Mayor Margaret Roles reiterated that the policy would only be used on a base to base case.
"I think that's the basis that its responsive so that it gives us a basis on which to base our response to any complaints that were to be received," Mayor Roles said.
"That's right Madam Mayor, this provides the framework and the quantums in terms of a maximum number of animals and the like and so when we come with an issue of compliance there will be two ways of addressing it, the key one being seeking a variation to the policy and so this provides the framework for that," Mr Dyhrberg said.
Clearly frustrated Cr Armstrong fired back.
"Madam Mayor, this seems as though we're only going to make people comply if we want them to comply, this is animal farm legislation. This is ridiculous," he said.
Cr Stadtmiller gave an example on how 'ridiculous' he believes the policy is. In his example he asked if a hobby breeder of dogs with two breeding dogs, two show animals and two retired breeders, now family pets had a complaint made against them by a fellow competitor that they would be required to dispose of three of the dogs. Mayor Roles denied that this would be the case.
According to an 'expert' that answered for the Mayor the policy will allow Council more structure when dealing with animal complaints in regards to nuisance pets whether it be barking, odour, damage, aggression, whatever it may be. Owners would also be able to apply for a variation to keep more than the allocated number of animals in certain circumstances.
The motion for the draft policy to be put on exhibtion was moved with Crs Flanery, FitzGerald, Foreman, Ingram, Roles, Hewson, Mackay and Piper voting for and Crs Stadtmiller and Armstrong against.
