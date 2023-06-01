The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Council seeks feedback on draft pet policy

Updated June 2 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A proposed policy on the keeping on animals in the Hilltops was discussed at the most recent ordinary Council meeting leaving many Councillors baffled as to why it would be going on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.