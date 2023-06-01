A hundred years of service celebrated at the Young Library

It truly was the end of an era last Friday when the final Take Five for Friday was held in conjunction with a celebration of the Young Library on Lynch Street.
For years the Young Library has hosted musicians on a Friday lunchtime to entertain locals and allow them to relax during their lunch break and with the facility moving into the new building soon it was the end of an era.
With just a year until the facility celebrated 100 years the final performance culminated in a joyous occasion with a gorgeous cake with an image of the building and 1904-2023.
A large group of locals gathered to watch the performance and to celebrate the building, what it represents as well as the many staff who were dedicated to the Library throughout the years.
"Thank you to all who came to join us, especially our previous librarians, Sue and Janice," staff wrote on its Facebook post.
A number of locals have memories within the doors of the Young Library both as a child and as an adult with the facility hosting events for both including baby bounce, storytime and the University of the Third Age.
Celtic group Wickham Lane made up of local musicians Julie and Peter O'Connor, Eris Gleeson and John Roxborough entertained those in attendance as a new chapter begins for the local Library.
As staff prepare to relocate to the new building in Carrington Park the Library would like to make sure families are aware that Storytime sessions will be placed on hold for the month of June and will recommence on July 27 for Term 3 with the opening of the new facility.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.