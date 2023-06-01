Member for Cootamundra and colleagues slam 'Labor stunt'

Member for Cootamundra and NSW Shadow Minister for Water Steph Cooke has blasted the NSW Labor Government over what she has called a 'legislative stunt'.
Ms Cooke's remarks were made in regards to the Constitution Amendment (Sydney Water and Hunter Water) Bill 2023 which she and her National and Liberal colleagues have said forgets about the rest of NSW.
"Labor's political campaign has now resulted in a legislative stunt, which is not only unnecessary but also does not adequately protect end-to-end water supply either within Sydney or outside of Sydney," a joint statement from Ms Cooke, Opposition Leader Mark Speakman and Shadow Attorney General Alister Henskens read.
According to the NSW Parliament website the amendment bill is "to amend the Constitution Act 1902 to ensure the continued public ownership of the Sydney Water Corporation and the Hunter Water Corporation and their main undertakings."
Ms Cooke said the Bill falls desperately short in protecting the water rights of people across State.
"This Bill discriminates against the 1.85 million people who obtain their water from water utilities other than Sydney Water and Hunter Water," Ms Cooke said.
"By focusing just on Sydney and Hunter and failing to acknowledge the rest of the NSW, this Bill raises serious questions about to the future security of Water NSW and the 89 local water utilities across regional, rural and remote NSW."
Ms Cooke believes Labor needs to protect end-to-end supply if they want the public to believe they are serious about water security.
Ms Cooke submitted changes to the Bill that she and her collegues believe will benefit regional and rural NSW not only metropolitan areas.
"If Labor were truly serious about protecting end-to-end water supply in New South Wales, they will support our proposed amendments and not exclude one third of our State's population, simply because of the location of their water meter," she said.
You can read Ms Cooke's full speech on our website.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
