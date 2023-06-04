The Young Witness
The week that was for the Member for Cootamundra

Updated June 5 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:42am
All weather arena given the tick of approval

Horse riding activities at the Young Showground can now be enjoyed all year-round following over $550,000 in works funded through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

