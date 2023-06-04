The week that was for the Member for Cootamundra

Horse riding activities at the Young Showground can now be enjoyed all year-round following over $550,000 in works funded through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined members of Young Pony Club recently as they showed off their horse-riding skills in the new undercover facilities.
"It is fantastic to see the new arena already in use, providing a safer environment for riders with varying degrees of experience, including our local Riding for the Disabled program," Ms Cooke said.
"It allows all involved in equine activities, including many children, to train in confidence and build their skillset regardless of the weather.
"The new arena also adds to the comfort of volunteers, supporters and the animals involved in making these activities such a great success."
Ms Cooke said further works are also planned at the site, including the completion of staged improvements to the stables.
"It is hoped this project will support user groups to attract new members and other equine activities and events to town, which in turn brings about a welcome economic boost for local businesses."
The undercover training area and stables have been made possible through funding of $554,080 secured through two rounds of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced that applications are now open for the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships and encourages all hard-working apprentices to apply.
The scholarships support apprentices who are experiencing financial or personal hardship, demonstrate a high aptitude for vocational education and are committed to completing on and off the job training.
"An apprenticeship is a great way to kick-start a career, and apprentices are vital to our State's growth, but we also understand it's not always easy to complete a qualification," Ms Cooke said.
"We want to back our apprentices by giving them a helping hand to complete their training and gain a qualification so they can make a strong contribution in their jobs and in the lives of their families and communities."
Ms Cooke said five apprentices in the Cootamundra electorate were awarded the Bert Evans Scholarship in 2022.
The Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships provide first-year apprentices with up to $15,000 over three years, helping people to overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and go on to rewarding careers.
"Across the state, many industries are experiencing vacancies, so the scholarship is a fantastic opportunity to support our pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers."
The scholarship program is named in honour of the late Bert Evans AO, a passionate advocate of vocational education for more than 30 years.
For more information and to lodge an application phone 13 28 11 to contact your local Training Services NSW Office.
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, recognising the important volunteer contribution women make to regional, rural and remote communities in New South Wales.
Steph Cooke MP is encouraging nominations of female volunteers who continue to make a big difference to their local community.
"Our volunteers make an enormous contribution to everyday life in a small town, and in so many ways too - from sporting clubs and school committees to food halls and local service organisations, we are so grateful for just how much they give back," Ms Cooke said.
"The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a really special way in which our female volunteers from country towns across the State can be recognised and thanked for their efforts."
Nominations for 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll can be completed online at https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden-treasures-nominations.
