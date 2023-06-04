What is happening and coming up in your community?

Early Childhood Information Session: For all parents and those working with children 0-7 years join us for this informative session on topics relating to early childhood. Book by calling the Hub on 6382 6328. Friday June 30, 2023 9.30am-12.30pm at the Young Services Club.
Animal Portraits Workshop: Paint your pet or animal of interest. Workshop facilitated by Robyn Wheeler. Saturday May 27. $40 per person. Call the Hub for info.
Free Legal Advice: Hilltops Community Hub hosts free legal consultations with McCabe Partners Lawyers on the last Friday of each month from 12pm to 2pm. Bookings are non-essential but are recommended. For further information or to book an appointment phone 6382 6328.
Monthly Walking Group: The Hub's Walking Group recommenced on Wednesday. Phone 6382 6328 to find out when the next one will be held. The group leaves the Hub on the corner of Gordon and Campbell Streets at 9.30am on the last Wednesday of each month. Walk for wellness, companionship, fun, fitness and fresh air. All welcome, go at your own pace, suitable for all levels of fitness and ability.
Djembe Drumming Circle: Learn simple drumming techniques, drum for fun and relaxation and explore thoughts and feelings in a supportive hour long, weekly session. Free with drums supplied, all welcome. Wednesdays 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Hilltops Community Hub 2C Campbell Street, Young. To register call 6383 6328.
PETS OF THE WEEK:
Bosco and Tommy are looking for their forever homes. To learn more about animals available for adoption, or if you are missing your pet visit Hilltops Impounding Facility in person or on Facebook.
HAVE YOUR SAY ON THE FUTURE OF THE HILLTOPS:
Hilltops Council have placed its Draft Operational Plan for the 2023-24 year on public exhibition as they look to the community for feedback.
Hilltops Council are asking the community to take a look at the draft plans as well as the related documents on its website or at one of the customer service offices and to respond with any concerns, ideas, information or feedback on the proposal.
"Public exhibition of Hilltops Council's Draft Operational Plan and associated documents for the 2023-24 financial year begins today and can be accessed on Council's website and through our customer service offices," Council said in a statement.
"Council's Operational Plan is an annual implementation program that directly addresses the activities outlined in the Hilltops Council Delivery Program.
"The Operational Plan helps to identify the services, projects and events that Council will undertake in the 2023-24 financial year, to align our actions to the Delivery Program items."
The draft plan includes a number of items that Council is seeking feedback on including fees and charges and policy.
"The Operational Plan also contains associated documents such as the Revenue Policy, Fees and Charges and Long-Term Financial Plan and Budget," Council said.
"Therefore, the Draft Operational Plan 2023-24 with the following incorporated documents is now on public exhibition; Draft Revenue Policy; Draft Fees and Charges; Draft Long-Term Financial Plan and Budget."
The draft documents will remain on public exhibition until 5pm Monday, 26 June 2023, at which time submissions will close.
"Council will make a decision on the final budget allocations for the 2023-24 financial year following the public exhibition period," Council said.
To provide feedback on the draft Operational Plan, Revenue Policy, Fees and Charges and the Long-Term Financial Plan and Budget, go to the 'Have Your Say' page on Council's website, where you will find the draft documents and information on how to make a submission.
"Residents are also able to contact Council to book a time for a one-on-one phone call or meeting with a staff member," Council said.
Visit www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au and follow the links for more information.
COMMUNITY WAR MEMORIALS FUND:
Applications to Round 1 2023/24 of the Community War Memorials Fund are open.
The CWMF funds projects that help conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW.
Since the establishment of the program in 2008, grants have been provided for a wide range of projects including conservation assessments, honour roll repair, war memorial cleaning and conservation work, arborist advice for war memorial trees, security measures for memorials, repairs to war memorial halls and improvements to the accessibility of memorials.
Applications close 25 July 2023.
Visit https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund for more information.
