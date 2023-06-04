What is happening and coming up in your community?

The Young Witness
June 5 2023 - 8:46am
Hilltops Community Hub

Early Childhood Information Session: For all parents and those working with children 0-7 years join us for this informative session on topics relating to early childhood. Book by calling the Hub on 6382 6328. Friday June 30, 2023 9.30am-12.30pm at the Young Services Club.

