Community news from around Young and the Hilltops

Young Mobile Play Activities is holding a Free Fee First Aid information session aimed at anyone wanting to learn more about First Aid for babies and children 0-5 years old. Kim Shoard is very knowledgeable and experienced in this field and can teach you a lot about what you can do in situations that's may save a child's life or how to deal with other injuries that may occur. Boorowa Recreation club, 29th June at 10am.Please call Sharen on 0448876890 for any more information.