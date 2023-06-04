Community news from around Young and the Hilltops

At the May meeting of the Young and District Multicultural Association President Josie Johnson was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for the many years she has served as President and all the hard work she has done for the community promoting harmony by celebrating together our wonderful diversity as well as sharing the different cuisines, culture and traditions of all.
Josie and the members are very passionate about what they do bringing the many different nationalities in Young and district together at various functions.
These occasions range from simple family picnics or barbecues to the very well attended vibrant and colourful Gala dinners which include entertainment and dancing.
These functions are aimed at celebrating and sharing our various cultures and traditions.
During the meeting ideas for future gatherings were discussed and plans put into place.
It was also unanimously decided to donate $150 to the Red Hatters towards their fund raising for Can Assist Young and Boorowa branch and another $150 to the Hennessy School students who are going to Cambodia to help build a house.
Harmony and respect among all races is what the Association strives for.
Every one is welcome to attend the multicultural meetings which are held at the Young Services Club the second Tuesday of the month commencing at 6pm.
Helenie Carmody - Inaugural member of Y and D Multicultural Assn Inc.
Young Mobile Play Activities is holding a Free Fee First Aid information session aimed at anyone wanting to learn more about First Aid for babies and children 0-5 years old. Kim Shoard is very knowledgeable and experienced in this field and can teach you a lot about what you can do in situations that's may save a child's life or how to deal with other injuries that may occur. Boorowa Recreation club, 29th June at 10am.Please call Sharen on 0448876890 for any more information.
mherv: "Don't hesitate to give 10 minutes of your busy day to get free basic health screening undertaken today," Bill Power the Registered Nurse who travels around NSW said.
Literally, "It could save your life."
The "mherv" project is organized by Rotary and over the past five years it is estimated that over 450 lives have been saved because of these free basic health checks.
Bill is happy to take your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels; and have a general quick chat about your health.
"mherv" sees around 3,500 patients each year and it is no surprise how many males have undetected symptoms. Around 40 per cent require following up with a GP.
Project leader Graeme Hooper says, "While men are our key target as we don't want them dropping dead in the paddock, ladies are also welcome."
Rotary kindly acknowledges the support of the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution (RFBI) and Electrodry in making this free service possible.
"mherv" is in town as follows:
Dates: Friday 9 June 9:30 - 3:30
Saturday 10 June 9:30 - 12:30
Location: Visitors Information Centre, Former Railway Station, Lovell St, Young
Cost: Free
Further information is available on our website: www.mherv.com.au
For further information or interviews, please contact Graeme Hooper on: 0417 203 603.
Well that's a wrap, our Quilt Show came to a close at 3 pm Sunday and what an amazing show it was.
Over 100 quilts and small quilting items were on display, around 280+ visitors came through our doors from near and far, 8 stall holders who also held demonstrations throughout the weekend.
Such a wonderful weekend and we thank all of our visitors who braved the weather and appreciated the talents of the quilters who displayed their beloved quilts.
Our raffle was drawn on Sunday and the results are:
1st Prize - Ticket- 18969
2nd Prize - Ticket - 18094
3rd Prize - Ticket - 18810
4th Prize - Ticket - 18008
Thank you to all of our visitors who purchased raffle tickets, any monies received through the Quilt Show will go to assist our community.
Watercolour Work - Boorowa Library: Join us at Boorowa Library every Monday afternoon at 3.00pm for tips on using watercolours.
Important announcement from Young Library: Storytime sessions at Young Library will be placed on hold for the month of June as staff prepare for the move to the new building. Join us for Storytime in Term 3 on July 27.
Baby Bounce sessions will continue on Friday June 2 and June 9, run by our fantastic volunteer facilitator, Katelyn. Katelyn, from Neurons Young, will be taking a break and Baby Bounce sessions will resume in Term 3.
National Reconciliation Week May 27 - June 3
"National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia." - https://nrw.reconciliation.org.au/
Your library membership gives you access to lots of great titles held in our branches as well as access to digital books.
Check out what's available on indyreads at https://indyreads.libraries.nsw.gov.au/
If you see something you like, download the app and login using your library card details.
Book Club Review: Check out what the Thursday Night Book Group have to say about Take Me Home by Karly Lane:
*** 'A light, easy read. Some of our group loved it, some not. You will have to read it to decide for yourself."
The title is available to borrow from the Library in a variety of formats including paperback and eBook.
Boorowa Board Game Afternoons: Open to youth and young adults ages 12 and up.
Board Games at Shaun's every second and last Wednesday of the month 2pm to 4.30pm during the school term.
Collaboration at its finest: Thanks Boorowa Central School for working with us and the Office of Regional Youth to get the ASE Group program up and running.
A fantastic day of learning entrepreneurial skills and mindset, while watching students pitch original and innovative projects to each other.
We can't wait to see the students of BCS bring their projects to life over the next term.
Milvale Rubbish Tip has been closed due to fire and asbestos being found.
Applications to Round 1 2023/24 of the Community War Memorials Fund are open.
The CWMF funds projects that help conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW. Since the establishment of the program in 2008, grants have been provided for a wide range of projects including conservation assessments, honour roll repair, war memorial cleaning and conservation work, arborist advice for war memorial trees, security measures for memorials, repairs to war memorial halls and improvements to the accessibility of memorials.
Applications close 25 July 2023.
