Community news from around Young and the Hilltops

June 5 2023 - 8:47am
Young and District Multicultural Association

At the May meeting of the Young and District Multicultural Association President Josie Johnson was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for the many years she has served as President and all the hard work she has done for the community promoting harmony by celebrating together our wonderful diversity as well as sharing the different cuisines, culture and traditions of all.

