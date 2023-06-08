The debate over Hilltops Council's proposed draft pet policy has ignited online with people calling for a petition and emails to be sent to the Councillors.
Community groups on social media have been inundated with posts in regards to the draft pet policy which has been put on public exhibition until 5pm Friday June 23, 2023.
Though there is some support for the draft policy, the majority are unhappy with it and are calling on their fellow residents to submit feedback.
Council posted an update to the draft policy on its Facebook page explaining the reasoning around wanting to introduce the policy.
"Council has discretionary power to limit the type of animals or number of animals on a property. Council can also place conditions on the keeping of animals, such as how close a dog kennel is from a property boundary or building," the post read.
"This stems from Section 124 of the Local Government Act, 1993 which states 'a council may order a person...not to keep birds or animals on premises, other than of such kinds, in such numbers or in such manner as specified in the order.'
"From time to time, we have exercised this power, most commonly in response to someone raising concerns about animal welfare or residential amenity such as noise or odour from too many animals being kept on a property. When Council decides to issue an order, the recipient typically feels blindsided. They are often unaware councils have this power or that their animal is causing a nuisance. They also feel the limits placed in the order are arbitrary because it is assessed by compliance staff on a case-by-case basis rather than in reference to a council policy.
"Council thinks it may be helpful to have a policy on the keeping of domestic animals. It would promote a consistent approach when the Council deems it is appropriate to control the keeping of animals. It would also provide a reference point for people wishing to raise concerns about the keeping of animals on a neighbouring property."
The post goes on to describe the limits and operation of the proposed policy. Council has asked for feedback on two specific issues.
"Do you think it would be helpful to have a policy to guide the investigation of concerns about animal welfare and residential amenity from the keeping of domestic animals, or should we leave it to be investigated on a case-by-case basis?"
"And if you think a policy may be helpful, what do you think about the proposed limits on the number of animals?"
All eight comments on the Council post are negative.
"Hilltops Council repeatedly talk about liveability, preserving rural character, alternate lifestyle options in rural settings in their LEP," one resident commented.
"People buy rural residential, large lots etc to be able to enjoy a rural lifestyle, have pets etc and provided there is adequate space,and the animals are well provided for it should not be council's role to dictate to people how to enjoy the properties they have paid for.
"9 out of 10 people do the right thing, even with an unfair blanket policy such as being proposed, will not stop the 1 person who doesnt. Why should the majority of people have to be unfairly impacted because of a small minority.
"There are already adequate processes in place to deal with complaints.
"Also does Council expect people to all of a sudden put down their " excess " animals?
"Maybe a better idea would of been to actually carry out face to face workshops and listen to residents before drafting up such a contentious policy.
"I would prefer to see compliance on a case by case basis only for cases where multiple, verified complaints are made, or there is genuine animal welfare or nuisance orders.
"Maybe implement a Code of Practice developed with community and professional consultation for the keeping of various animals instead of a compliance policy."
Another questioned the purpose of the policy.
"You already have powers under the companion animals act and the local government act. If there is a issue with too many animals or barking dogs or whatever you can already act upon these complaints. What is the purpose of this policy?"
There are some residents who are supporting the proposed policy.
"This doesn't seem unreasonable. Most council areas monitor animal ownership especially within town limits," a commenter wrote on another post.
However, the majority are questioning the reality of the draft policy.
"OK please explain. 1 horse per 5000msq or 5 head of cattle on 5000msq? Seriously," one resident asked.
"Again this does nothing to help animals. There will only be more unwanted pets in the pounds and on the streets," another wrote.
The draft Keeping of Domestic Animals Policy can be found on the Hilltops Council website at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/. On the page residents are able to make submissions in regards to the policy. Alternatively it can be viewed at Council offices.
