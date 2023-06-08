"From time to time, we have exercised this power, most commonly in response to someone raising concerns about animal welfare or residential amenity such as noise or odour from too many animals being kept on a property. When Council decides to issue an order, the recipient typically feels blindsided. They are often unaware councils have this power or that their animal is causing a nuisance. They also feel the limits placed in the order are arbitrary because it is assessed by compliance staff on a case-by-case basis rather than in reference to a council policy.