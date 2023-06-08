The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Man dies in single vehicle accident near Grenfell

Updated June 9 2023 - 9:03am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state's central west yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.