Warm and wet weather over the past week puts winter on hold

Through the first official week of winter Young has recorded tops of 19.9 on June 1, 20.2 on June 2, 21.4 on June 3, 18.2 on June 4, 16.4 on June 6 and 18.5 on June 7 with the exception when it rained on Monday where the temperature was only 14.2 every day of June so far (up until going to print) has been over 15 degrees Celsius.