The Young Witness
Warm and wet weather over the past week puts winter on hold

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
With tops of 20 degrees Celsius scattered throughout the past week you would be forgiven for thinking that the region was caught in autumn or spring, however, according to the Bureau of Meteorology the mild weather is staying.

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

