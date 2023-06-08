Warm and wet weather over the past week puts winter on hold

With tops of 20 degrees Celsius scattered throughout the past week you would be forgiven for thinking that the region was caught in autumn or spring, however, according to the Bureau of Meteorology the mild weather is staying.
Through the first official week of winter Young has recorded tops of 19.9 on June 1, 20.2 on June 2, 21.4 on June 3, 18.2 on June 4, 16.4 on June 6 and 18.5 on June 7 with the exception when it rained on Monday where the temperature was only 14.2 every day of June so far (up until going to print) has been over 15 degrees Celsius.
Though there was rain predicted for the start of this week there was only 5.2mm recorded up until 9am on Tuesday morning, however the predicted rain for Thursday started to fall in the early hours of the morning with up to 20mm expected.
It has been a busy week for the Bureau as well with the organisation releasing an El Nino alert as well as the long-range winter forecast.
According to the winter forecast Young is expected to receive below average rainfall throughout winter with an increased frost risk due to the lack of rain.
Temperatures are also expected to be warmer throughout the winter months for Young however overnight temperatures are expected to drop.
According to the Bureau there is also a 70 per cent chance that Australia will fall into an El Nino cycle.
When Australia is in El Nino this usually means that there are prolonged periods of minimal rainfall or drought, as opposed to La Nina which we just came out of where we receive high rainfall and flooding.
The Bureau is keeping a close eye on the shifting situation.
