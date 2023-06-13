The Young Witness
Cliff Sheridan awarded an Order of Australia Medal

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
Cliff Sheridan from Young now has three more letters behind his name after being awarded an OAM. Photo by Rebecca Hewson.
Cliff Sheridan from Young now has three more letters behind his name after being awarded an OAM. Photo by Rebecca Hewson.

He is a two time winner of Citizen of the Year, a former president of the Rotary Club of Young, a member of the Mercy Health, Young Community Advisory Group and now Cliff Sheridan is a member of a special group of Australians.

