Cliff Sheridan awarded an Order of Australia Medal

He is a two time winner of Citizen of the Year, a former president of the Rotary Club of Young, a member of the Mercy Health, Young Community Advisory Group and now Cliff Sheridan is a member of a special group of Australians.
Cliff Sheridan was honoured over the King's birthday weekend with an Order of Australia Medal for his service to the community of Young.
His list of achievements and accolades is long, however, the local said that he didn't expect to receive the news of the award.
"I'm happy to get it obviously," Cliff said.
"When you sit down to think, there's a heck of a lot of other people involved all those years."
Cliff said that if he has received the honour that he believes there are plenty of others who do as well.
"You think of the old nuns at the Mt St Josephs home, back in the 70s and they used to work 15 to 16 hours a day," he said.
Though he suspects he may know who nominated him for the OAM, he doesn't know for certain.
"I can guess," he said.
"A couple of people rang me yesterday, you know, to say how great it was, and I'm just guessing that one of them might be it, but that's only a guess."
Cliff is a former member of the Mercy Care Centre board, a volunteer at the facility since 1970, he was the president of Young Rotary between 2003 and 2004, is the board membership director, was the treasurer between 2017 and 2022 and has been a Rotary member since 1993.
On top of all that Cliff has also been a Justice of the Peace since 1970, an adjudicator for the YHS debating team, an exam reader at YHS, a former Deacon and Lay Preacher at the Baptist Church and the Master and District Inspector for the Masonic Lodge during the 1960s.
When asked how he became so involved in the community, Cliff said it all started after attending a function in Sydney.
"As I walked in the registrar grabbed me and said 'would you speak at a function?' and I thought I should do something about public speaking if I'm going to do it.
"So I joined JC's and then later on the Rostrum Club and that's what started it."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
