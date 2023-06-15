The Young Witness
Ella McRae presented with Paul Smith Memorial for HSC result

Updated June 16 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:59am
Red Bend graduate Ella McRae has been presented with the Paul Smith Memorial Award for placing first in Primary Industries in NSW in 2022.

