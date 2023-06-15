Young Hospital continues to perform well according to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.
The data in the report also showed public hospitals in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) continued to improve emergency department performance and reduce planned surgery wait lists throughout the first quarter of 2023, despite sustained high demand.
According to the data there were 2,198 emergency department attendances at Young Hospital in the January to March 2023 quarter.
Almost all patients (93.7 per cent) started treatment on time, which is better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW (78.4 per cent).
More than nine in 10 patients (90.6 per cent) were able to leave the ED within four hours - also better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW (79.3 per cent).
During the January to March 2023 quarter, Young Health Service completed 100 planned surgeries, with all urgent planned surgery performed on time. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, 40 babies were born at Young Health Service.
MLHD Chief Executive Ms Jill Ludford thanked staff for their hard work throughout the period of high activity.
"Our emergency departments continued to provide care within timeframes well above the state average, and our ambulance transfer of care times are once again among the best in the state for this quarter," Ms Ludford said.
"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at NSW Ambulance to ensure patients are transferred from ambulance to emergency department as swiftly as possible.
"I want to thank our highly skilled and dedicated workforce. These results are a testament to their hard work."
MLHD continues to remind the community to support them by saving emergency departments and ambulances for saving lives.
"If an illness or injury is not serious or life-threatening, we encourage people to call Healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222, for a 24-hour telephone health advice," Ms Ludford said.
MLHD completed 2,101 planned surgeries in the January to March 2023 quarter, up from 1,936 in the preceding October - December 2022 quarter.
All urgent planned surgeries (100 per cent) were performed on time across the MLHD according to the data.
Patients due to receive non-urgent planned surgery who have been impacted by the restrictions are encouraged to seek medical attention should they experience a change in their condition so they can be clinically reviewed and re-prioritised to a more urgent category if required.
