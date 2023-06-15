New water plant at Jugiong is almost finished

Works on the Jugiong High Voltage Project is nearing completion, which will improve the water reliability for customers in the Hilltops Shire.
Following the demolition of the Old Treatment Plant in early 2021, Goldenfields Water engaged Val Mal Group Constructions to undertake the design and construction of a new High Voltage electrical building, which has been built alongside the existing water treatment plant, located on Waterworks Road Jugiong.
Construction on the new high voltage building commenced in March 2022 and will house the upgraded high voltage assets, including new Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgear and associated communications/controls systems.
"This project will provide Goldenfields Water the ability to undertake future water treatment plant upgrades to meet future demands, as well as provide redundancy in operations when there is an Essential Energy power outage," chairperson Matthew Stadtmiller said.
