Fast Forward to University study for local students

Juan Paulo Maribao, a Year 12 student at Young High School, has been very fortunate in receiving a place in the University of Canberra's Fast Forward Program 2023.
Students from Hennessy Catholic College have also been accepted to take part in the program.
This early entry program to University has provided Juan with an extensive opportunity to access a pathway to a Bachelor of Law/Bachelor of Politics and International Relations.
The program has allowed Juan to meet dozens of new peers, gain access to the knowledge and expertise of UC's student ambassadors, and learn crucial new skills needed to complement his continuing high school education and his future pursuits.
These include study skills, an understanding of the internship system, and access to the industries related to the course.
Young High School is incredibly proud of Juan and wish him all the best in the Fast Forward Program for 2023 and his future studies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.