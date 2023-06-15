Exchange student to stay in Young

An Exchange Student from Denmark will be welcomed when she moves to Young for her Student Exchange.
Ellen is very excited to begin her adventure in Young and experiencing all that the Hilltops has to offer.
For High School students, YFU Student Exchange offers a range of opportunities to see the world up close and experience life in another country.
YFU welcomes high school students to Australia to experience our unique culture, improve their English, and attend our local schools.
"Seeing the students embrace our lifestyle and gain a personal perspective on Australia is a very rewarding part of my role" said Natrisha Finch, the National Director of YFU Australia and New Zealand. "As a former exchange student, I understand what they are experiencing and how life changing it really is".
Cultural exchange programs greatly benefit students, families, school communities and local communities. They advance intercultural understanding, mutual respect, and social responsibility. YFU has remained a leader of cultural exchange programs since it began in 1951 due to its commitment to safety, reputation for quality and exceptional support services. It has operated in Australia for over 40 years as a not-for-profit organisation.
At the heart of every exchange are YFU volunteers. Australian regulations state that host families cannot be paid. Host Families are volunteers who genuinely open their hearts and home to their students.
A student from, Denmark has been fortunate to be placed with such a family in Young.
Additional support is provided by a volunteer Local Coordinator.
They support the student and the host family, by checking in with them monthly and communicating with the YFU team about the student's progress. It is a very rewarding role and often resultsin lifelong friendship. YFU is currently looking for a Local Coordinator to support the student arriving in Young from Denmark.
To find out more please visit the YFU Student Exchange website yfu.com.au, or email them at info@yfu.com.au.
