Our community news | Friday June 16, 2023

Every year generous people across the world pack shoeboxes with simple gifts for kids in underprivileged countries who have nothing...
You can pick up brochures and pre-printed shoeboxes from Windscreen Professionals (Lovell St) or the Anglican office (Cloete St), Young, or Barnesstore Emporium and Café 356 Albury St, Murrumburrah. Or you can use your own shoebox (no larger than A4 paper)
Already many residents from local churches, schools, different organisations and thoughtful individuals have been busy packing special shoeboxes for this inspiring, heartfelt project "Operation Christmas Child".
Not only is a box full of fun and practical items sent to a needy child at Christmas time, but a box full of love and hope which has the ability to impact lives within that community including the child receiving the gift.
Imagine the joy of a child who has never received a gift before lifting the lid of a box overflowing with gifts just for them.
Anyone can get involved by filling an ordinary shoebox (no larger than A4 paper) with specified items which are listed on the brochures.
The gospel message is also offered with the gift which helps spread the true message of Christmas which is the gift of Jesus Christ.
Packed Shoeboxes can be delivered to the same places as above no later than 20th October 2023.
LAUNCH DETAILS:
When: Friday August 7th between 6-8pm,
Where: CWA Rooms 7-9 Lovell St, Young
Speaker: Deepa Obed (ACT/Southern NSW Regional Manager).
Light refreshments will be provided.
More details call Lyn Walker on 63839234 or 0428699779
Young Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting its first Coffee Morning and Guest speaker on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at the Young Services Club Auditorium, Cloete Street, Young.
President Janice Ward invites you to please come along at 10.30 and help yourself to tea/coffee from the urn. (Donation basket to cover cost.)
Janice requests that by 11am everyone is seated to hear Boorowa author, Karen Smith, who will be delivering a presentation about her book "Great Battle in a Snowstorm: Boorowa and District's Spanish Flu Victims".
Karen says that the motivation for her book came during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when she wondered how Boorowa and district had fared during the first great pandemic, the Spanish Flu crisis, back in 1919.
Through her research using death certificates, TROVE, and Ancestry.com.au she discovered that 21 people from Boorowa and surrounds lost their lives to the Spanish Flu.
The youngest person was nine months old, and the oldest was 81 years.
The average age of death was 42.6 years of age, and 71 per cent were male.
Karen will introduce the audience to several of the cases, including a forensic scientist from Boorowa, a popular Binalong publican, a mother of nine children from Tangmangaroo, and three members of the same family from Galong.
She will also talk about how the medical team valiantly battled against the virus.
There will be a Lucky Door Prize of a book autographed by the author.
This event has been planned as an opportunity to get to meet the friendly members of the Hospital Auxiliary whose dedicated work buys much needed equipment for our Hospital, rather than to raise funds, so please come along.
Karen's book will be available for $20, and all book sale proceeds will go to the Boorowa Branch of the Country Women's Association.
Janice Ward, President
Applications have opened for Australia Post's 2023 Community Grants program, which funds community-led, local projects that connect individuals and communities to improve mental health and mental wellbeing.
From today, eligible not-for-profit groups across Australia can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to support projects which have the primary purpose of improving mental health and wellbeing in local communities.
Last year's program saw half of all grants, totaling over $200,000, awarded to organisations located across regional and remote Australia.
Australia Post Executive General Manager, Community, Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, Tanny Mangos, said the wide range of grant recipients from last year's program demonstrates a genuine need to continue the support of community-led projects.
"Each year there is diversity across our Community Grant applicants and the valuable services they provide their community," Ms Mangos said.
"From after-school programs that help teenagers navigate loss, to groups supporting people experiencing loneliness while living or caring for someone with dementia.
"The common thread running through all the projects Australia Post supports is a primary focus on improving mental health and wellbeing.
"As a society we're making strides towards improving our collective mental health and wellbeing, but communities need bespoke, localised approaches if we want to make a real difference at a local level," Ms Mangos said.
"Our Post Offices are at the heart of Australian communities, so we're deeply connected to the impact of locally-led initiatives.
"We're incredibly proud of our Community Grants program and its role in supporting groups as they work to deliver positive mental health outcomes across Australia."
Since 2013, 750 projects have been awarded a Community Grant from Australia Post, with 70 grants in 2022.
The Community Grants program illustrates Australia Post's commitment to mental health, which includes a partnership with Beyond Blue that to date has delivered mental health resources to more than seven million letterboxes across Australia.
Australia Post is also a founding member of Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds, which supports mental health and wellbeing in the transport and logistics industries.
Organisations interested in applying are encouraged to review the Community Grant guidelines carefully to check eligibility requirements, with eligible community organisations able to apply until 11.59pm on 2 July 2023 at www.auspost.com.au/grants.
Applicants will be notified of the outcome in September 2023.
Zone 5 meeting on June 4 in Boorowa, great turnout, lots of ideas shared, discussions had, guest speakers sharing their knowledge. Brilliant morning, thank you everyone. Cheers Marie.
MINI LOTTO: Lions Club of Young Mini Lotto draw had a 6 number winner tonight, collecting $10,000. The winning numbers were: 2-16-19-14-7-20.
There wasn't a 5 number winner so that jackpot next week is $87.00.
6 number jackpot next week will be $1,455. Fantastic support from our generous community. Thank you.
Pepper's new owner took her to the vet where she was successfully desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and had a health check done.
She also had her rear leg/hip examined and x-rays done.
According to her new owner the not so great news is that Pepper appears to have a degenerative hip disease.
At this point it is not fully known the severity or extent of the disease. Pepper's new owner said the scans have been sent to a specialist in Canberra and a report will be coming.
