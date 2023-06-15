What is happening and coming up in Young | Friday June 16, 2023

Early Childhood Information Session: For all parents and those working with children 0-7 years join us for this informative session on topics relating to early childhood. Book by calling the Hub on 6382 6328. Friday June 30, 2023 9.30am-12.30pm at the Young Services Club.
Free Legal Advice: Hilltops Community Hub hosts free legal consultations with McCabe Partners Lawyers on the last Friday of each month from 12pm to 2pm. Bookings are non-essential but are recommended. For further information or to book an appointment phone 6382 6328.
Monthly Walking Group: The Hub's Walking Group recommenced on Wednesday. Phone 6382 6328 to find out when the next one will be held. The group leaves the Hub on the corner of Gordon and Campbell Streets at 9.30am on the last Wednesday of each month. Walk for wellness, companionship, fun, fitness and fresh air. All welcome, go at your own pace, suitable for all levels of fitness and ability.
Djembe Drumming Circle: Learn simple drumming techniques, drum for fun and relaxation and explore thoughts and feelings in a supportive hour long, weekly session. Free with drums supplied, all welcome. Wednesdays 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Hilltops Community Hub 2C Campbell Street, Young. To register call 6383 6328.
COMMUNITY WAR MEMORIALS FUND: Applications to Round 1 2023/24 of the Community War Memorials Fund are open. The CWMF funds projects that help conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW. Since the establishment of the program in 2008, grants have been provided for a wide range of projects including conservation assessments, honour roll repair, war memorial cleaning and conservation work, arborist advice for war memorial trees, security measures for memorials, repairs to war memorial halls and improvements to the accessibility of memorials. Applications close 25 July 2023. Visit https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund for more information.
NATURAL DISASTER WORKSHOP: Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and their financial impacts on farming and small business more severe. Learn to assess, navigate and mitigate financial risks associated with natural hazards in your area at RFCS NSW Navigate Your Farming & Small Business Natural Hazards FREE Workshop in Grenfell. Come and learn how to develop your personalised risk management plan for your business from experienced agricultural and risk management consultant, David Brown.
Head here for more information or to register: https://rfcs-nsw.microsoftcrmportals.com/event/speakers.
MURRUMBURRAH BRIDGE NAMING: Council received a request from a Harden community member to name the Murrumburrah Bridge after Alexander Reid and his descendants, many of whom still have regular contact with residents of the township.
Following the Ordinary Council Meeting held on 22 February 2023 Council resolved that the Murrumburrah Bridge Naming recommendation be placed on public exhibition for community consultation.
Once the above consultation period had finished, it was clear community sentiment was for the bridge to be named 'Murrimboola Bridge'. Therefore, at the Ordinary Council Meeting held on 26 April 2023, it was recommended that the name 'Murrimboola Bridge' go on public exhibition for a period of 28 days.
Council seeks community feedback on the proposed name 'Murrimboola Bridge'. To make a submission email submissions@hilltops.nsw.gov.au.
Submissions close Sunday 2 July 2023.
To learn more visit: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/
DRAFT KEEPING OF DOMESTIC ANIMALS POLICY: Why is the Council exploring a policy on the keeping of domestic animals? Council has discretionary power to limit the type of animals or number of animals on a property. Council can also place conditions on the keeping of animals, such as how close a dog kennel is from a property boundary or building.
This stems from Section 124 of the Local Government Act, 1993 which states "a council may order a person...not to keep birds or animals on premises, other than of such kinds, in such numbers or in such manner as specified in the order".
From time to time, we have exercised this power, most commonly in response to someone raising concerns about animal welfare or residential amenity such as noise or odour from too many animals being kept on a property. When Council decides to issue an order, the recipient typically feels blindsided. They are often unaware councils have this power or that their animal is causing a nuisance. They also feel the limits placed in the order are arbitrary because it is assessed by compliance staff on a case-by-case basis rather than in reference to a council policy.
Council thinks it may be helpful to have a policy on the keeping of domestic animals. It would promote a consistent approach when the Council deems it is appropriate to control the keeping of animals. It would also provide a reference point for people wishing to raise concerns about the keeping of animals on a neighbouring property.
Limits and operation of the proposed policy: The proposed policy is limited to the keeping of domestic animals in residential settings. It would not apply in rural areas or to the keeping of animals for commercial purposes.
Council is not proposing to extend or increase the use of the power under Section 124 of the Local Government Act, 1993. We would continue to investigate matters, generally after a concern is raised with us by a neighbour, and we will not be going "door to door" checking current pet ownership.
We understand that it is not a 'one size fits all' situation with the keeping of domestic animals. So, a key provision in the draft policy is the ability to apply for a variation. This allows for a property owner to demonstrate they have the capability to keep more animals without compromising their wellbeing or disrupting the amenity of the neighbourhood.
We want to hear from our communities on two key issues:
Do you think it would be helpful to have a policy to guide the investigation of concerns about animal welfare and residential amenity from the keeping of domestic animals, or should we leave it to be investigated on a case-by-case basis?
And if you think a policy may be helpful, what do you think about the proposed limits on the number of animals?
