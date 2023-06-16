Bank staff dress in pyjamas for a good cause

Young Commonwealth Bank branch staff are today wearing their PJs to work in support of The Pyjama Foundation and are inviting the community to help them raise funds for children in foster care.
Young branch aims to bring much-needed attention to The Pyjama Foundation, which offers one-on-one mentoring programs to children in foster care who desperately need assistance with reading, writing and building confidence. The branch is selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations throughout June.
"While it can feel a little strange staying in our PJs during a work day, we're delighted to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care," Young Branch Manager Sarah Sullivan said.
"We hope the local community get behind this great cause by visiting our branch and making a donation."
According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 48,000 Australian children are currently living in foster care, and 75 per cent of those children don't finish school. The Pyjama Foundation's tailored Love of Learning Program aims to reverse this trend, with a focus on making learning fun.
"Our program provides children in care with mentors who show these kids they are loved, cared for and can achieve anything they put their minds to," Bronwyn Sheehan OAM, Founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation said.
"We know our Love of Learning Program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids.
"When I first considered bringing The Pyjama Foundation to life more than 18 years ago, never did I realise the potential impact that would be made.
"Our volunteer Pyjama Angels support children in building their learning, life skills and confidence to ultimately improve the trajectory of their lives.
"We'd like to thank the Commonwealth Bank Young branch staff for supporting National Pyjama Day and helping us to raise much needed funds so we can continue to support kids in care."
