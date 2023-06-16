The Young Witness
Bank staff dress in pyjamas for a good cause

Updated June 16 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:58am
Staff at the Commonwealth Bank in Young went to work in their pjs for a great cause on Friday. Photo by Rebecca Hewson.
Young Commonwealth Bank branch staff are today wearing their PJs to work in support of The Pyjama Foundation and are inviting the community to help them raise funds for children in foster care.

