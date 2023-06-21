Lyon backs up Cummins to secure first Ashes test

Those who were up early on Wednesday morning watching the Ashes were in for a nailbiting finish that will go down as one of the best matches in recent history.
Young's Nathan Lyon partnered with Australia's captain Pat Cummins have done the unthinkable and cinched the first Ashes test for the Aussies.
With 12 runs to go, two wickets in hand and eight overs left in the match Lyons and Cummins returned to the wicket with bats in hand to finalise a run chase that will go down in history at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Cummins swung and hit a single leaving Lyons to face the ball. Swinging the former local made a hit that a few players from their time playing with him in Young would remember the Aussie bowler made it to the boundary for a four leaving seven runs to chase.
According to Cummins post match he heard Nathan say 'nice shot Gary,' as he walked back to the wicket.
After another single from Lyons Stokes, Broad and Robinson came together to try and strategise how they would dispatch Lyon and Cummins, however the Aussie pair replied with three more singles despite how aggressive the English were throwing the ball.
With Cummins taking a calculated swing there looked like there would be another single, however the fumbling of the ball on the boundary by Brock and Crawley led to the Aussie cinching the first game with two wickets in hand.
Over five days the Aussies managed to claw back after what was a strong start by the English.
The final score was England 8(declared)/393 and 273 and Australia 386 and 8/282.
Usman Khawaja was named player of the match, however Lyon also received a special mention after he staunchly defended his end throughout the match.
Though playing a part in the final stint the former local had a lot of praise for the team's captain.
"Everything that Patty does seems to work out, his touch is gold," Lyon said post match.
"I've got nothing but respect for him. It's bloody special what he does."
Despite the nerves by those watching Lyons and Cummins appeared to have full control out in the centre.
"There were plenty of nerves out there," Lyon said. "It's just because we care about the game. Pat came up to me and goes 'we've done 50 before, let's do it again,' it was pretty special."
Despite the amazing shot Lyon made over mid-on, the bowler wanted to heap praise on teammate Khawaja.
"Lets not talk about that, let's talk about Usman, how special Ussie was," Lyon said.
Despite the pressure in the lead up to the final session, Lyon said the team always knew they could pull out the win.
"We had the belief," he said. "As a professional athlete if you don't believe, you may as well just go home."
