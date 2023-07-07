The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Robert and Margaret Geeves want a judge only trial

Updated July 12 2023 - 2:16pm, first published July 7 2023 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A husband and wife from Kingsvale, accused of the murder of Amber Haigh 20 years ago, have appealed to the Supreme Court of NSW to have their cases heard by a Judge only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.