Robert and Margaret Geeves want a judge only trial

A husband and wife from Kingsvale, accused of the murder of Amber Haigh 20 years ago, have appealed to the Supreme Court of NSW to have their cases heard by a Judge only.
Robert Samuel Geeves, 62, and Anne Margaret Geeves, 62, are facing a joint trial later this year for the murder of Amber Haigh.
The Kingsvale couple entered pleas of not guilty prior to committal.
Mr Geeves' lawyer applied for a judge only trial in the Supreme Court of NSW on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Mrs Geeves is expected to make the same application that the Supreme Court judge will rule on this month.
The husband and wife were arrested at their home in Harden last year by officers from the Hume Police District and were subsequently charged with murder.
Amber Haigh was reported missing on June 19, 2002, after she left her then six-month-old son and the Kingsvale property where she lived with the accused, to visit her father in hospital.
Other than an ATM withdrawal the evening she allegedly disappeared, she was never seen or heard from again.
A coronial inquest in 2011 found Ms Haigh died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in June 2002.
In 2020, a formal review of the case was conducted under the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide framework and Strike Force Villamar II began a fresh investigation.
NSW Police announced the reward for information about the cold case had been increased from $100,000 to $1 million in April, it was shortly after this announcement that the Geeves' were arrested.
