Choosing the right gutters for your home

It goes without saying that rain gutters are an essential component of any modern home. When it rains or snows, gutters catch run-



off from your roof and divert it through a channel that directs the water down and away from your house. This process serves a few purposes.

Firstly, and most obviously, it prevents water from rushing down the sides of your house and turning your yard into a marshland. Without gutters, your roof would serve as a miniature waterfall during a storm.

By preventing this scenario, gutters play a key role in protecting the structure of your home. In the absence of an effective gutter system, your house would be at risk of serious water damage which, over time, can undermine its foundation and thus its structural integrity.

Gutters and downspouts come in a wide variety of styles, shapes, materials, and price points. Indeed, the options are so numerous that it can be hard to know where to begin.



This article compares and contrasts the different types of gutters to help make the process of choosing a gutter system for your home a little more manageable.

Gutter styles

In this section we cover the most popular types, or styles, of gutters. All of them are widely available both in stores and online.

K-style

The k-style gutter is very popular thanks to its deep trough-which decreases spillover-and its relative ease of installation. It also has the advantage of blending nicely with the exterior of most homes. Their downspouts are a rectangular shape.

The main downside to k-style gutters is that, due to their deep troughs, they tend to gather a lot of dead leaves and other debris. That means you have to clean them more often than other types.

Half-round

As the name suggests, half-round gutters resemble a tube or pipe that has been cut in half lengthwise. They're not as deep as k-style gutters, and they have a more traditional look that pairs well with older homes. As the gutters themselves are half-round, the downspout is also round.

Half-round gutters require less maintenance than k-style gutters, but they have a smaller water volume capacity.

Box-style

Box-style gutters are rectangular in shape. They are the most durable of the gutter styles covered here; they're also the largest, meaning they have the greatest water capacity. For these reasons, box-style gutters are most suitable for commercial or industrial buildings which require a more robust gutter system.

DIY installation of box-style gutters is not recommended unless you have considerable experience installing rainwater systems.

Custom fascia

Custom fascia gutters are tailor-made to fit the specific contours of your home. They have a modern, streamlined appearance which gives them an aesthetic edge over the other styles. Of course, they're also more expensive and require professional installation. They can be difficult to clean, as well.

Gutter materials

Now that we know the different types of gutters, let's explore the range of materials with which modern gutters are built.

Aluminum

Aluminum is perhaps the most common gutter material. Aluminum gutters are low-cost, DIY-friendly, and rust-resistant. Also, you can paint them any color you like. The average lifespan of aluminum gutters is about 20 years.

One thing to note is that aluminum gutters are lightweight and prone to denting and cracking.

Vinyl

Vinyl gutters-made from polyvinyl chloride plastic-are also a very popular choice among homeowners, for much the same reasons that aluminum gutters are. They're affordable, easy to install, and reasonably durable, lasting around 20 years on average.

Unlike aluminum gutters, vinyl gutters cannot be painted, although they are available in multiple colours.

Galvanised steel

As you can probably imagine, galvanised steel gutters are known for their durability. While their lifespan is similar to that of aluminum gutters, galvanised steel gutters are far less likely to sustain damage during heavy rain or snowfall. They carry a higher price tag, however, and usually require professional installation.

Zinc and copper

When talking about gutter materials, zinc and copper are the cream of the crop. They look nice; they don't rust, dent, or crack; they require very little maintenance; and they can last 80 years or more (copper gutters can last up to 100 years).