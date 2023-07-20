Young Library and cultural precinct are just the beginning

The Young Library and Cultural Precinct has been officially opened earlier this week as part of a community open day to welcome completion of the state-of-the-art facility.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the building is an exciting asset for the region, with the new building better reflecting the various uses of a modern library.
"This new facility is bright, engaging and very well-equipped for the many ways in which our community will seek to use it into the future," Ms Cooke said.
"We know public libraries are much more than a home for our book collection - they are a meeting space, a hub for school holiday activities, mother's groups and cultural events.
"To have this facility in our own backyard will help to inspire a lifelong love of books, and also encourage more involvement in everything our public library has to offer."
Some of the stand-out features at the new facility include dedicated learning spaces, children's activity areas, reading and study areas, video conferencing systems, multimedia stations, audio and visual assisted technology, arts spaces, including a pottery workshop and kiln, and a Wiradjuri Learning and Cultural Centre.
Ms Cooke said the project is the result of a successful partnership between the NSW Government, Schools Infrastructure and Hilltops Council.
"I am very pleased that students and staff of Young High School have also benefitted from the project, with enhancements to the campus an innovative way to have added even more social value to the project.
"With the building now complete and operational, it is my hope that the vision of this wonderful facility, and it's potential for future generations, can be fully appreciated."
