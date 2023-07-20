Brodan wins a cropping prize

Brodan Hollan of Young has been named as the regional winner of the Syngenta Growth Awards for 2023 and is set to compete against the best of the best.
Brodan took out the productivity category and will now compete against other regional winners from across Australia and New Zealand for the National award.
The Regional Winners will gather in Sydney later in the year for the National Gala Dinner, where National Winners will be awarded in each category, and participate in a series of business workshops prior to the gala on agtech advancements and sustainable farming to extend their skillset.
The Syngenta Growth Awards program was launched in 2014 with Productivity, Sustainability, and Community and People categories. An Innovator category was added in 2020.
"We had an incredibly strong pool of nominees this year, reflecting the huge amount of talent, commitment and sheer hard work in our industry," Managing Director and Country Head ANZ Paul Luxton said.
"Choosing regional finalists was a difficult task - as it always is - but it's such an honour to recognise individuals who are leading the way through exemplary practice, innovation, collaboration and passion for the industry."
According to Mr Luxton there were many entries from various fields and backgrounds.
"The list of Regional Winners covers a broad range of careers, locations and achievements - because excellence can be found everywhere in this diverse sector," he said.
The National Winners in each of the four categories will be offered the opportunity to attend an international study tour next year, and will also join an alumni of previous winners, who remain connected and continue to add value to their communities.
"While we're celebrating individual achievement with this program, we are also seeking to empower regional and agricultural communities, which are sometimes undervalued and underestimated," Mr Luxton said.
"Our agriculture industry is world class and deserves its time in the spotlight."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
