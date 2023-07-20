The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Brodan wins a cropping prize

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodan Holland from Young has been named Syngenta Growth Awards regional winner.
Brodan Holland from Young has been named Syngenta Growth Awards regional winner.

Brodan Hollan of Young has been named as the regional winner of the Syngenta Growth Awards for 2023 and is set to compete against the best of the best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.