Best of luck to Hennessy da Vinci students

At the end of last term students from Hennessy Catholic College in a range of year groups competed in the da Vinci Decathalon.
The competition took place with schools from all across the region at The Riverina Anglican College.
Students participated in teams of eight across ten different areas that included: engineering, maths, code breaking, drama, art and poetry, science, English, ideation, creative producers, cartography and legacy.
All of the Hennessy teams performed well and represented the school strongly, however it was the outstanding performance of the Year 11 team who won their division on the day that will be heading off to compete in the next round.
The Year 11 side will be travelling to Knox Grammar in Sydney on July 26 to compete in the state finals.
All of the staff and students at Hennessy Catholic College wish the side the best of luck at the state championships.
