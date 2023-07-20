Dry spring ahead with second El Nino alert issued

Meteorologists at the Bureau of Meteorology have predicted a dry and warm summer ahead in Young and the surrounding areas with the increased chance of an El Nino weather event.
Late last year the Bureau announced an end to the La Nina event that brought flooding to many parts of the region and an increase in rainfall, however the Bureau of Meteorology recently issued a second alert of the possibility of an El Nino weather event which would bring drier and warmer conditions once more.
The latest El Nino alert is the second in a matter of months with the Bureau issuing an earlier alert back in May.
"While the models show it's very likely the tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will reach El Nino levels during winter, we have seen some movement in the atmosphere towards El Nino conditions," Senior Climatologist Catherine Ganter said.
"While our El Nino ALERT criteria have been met, these changes will need to strengthen and sustain themselves over a longer period for us to consider an El Nino event."
Despite the alert on current conditions Young has already recorded 35.4mm of rainfall up until 9am on July 19, 2023 and 54mm for the month of June.
Though the recordings are lower than average they are above what was predicted by the Bureau heading into winter when the first alert was issued.
Over the next week the Bureau has predicted between 1 to 5mm of rain for Young with the same predicted for the first week of August.
The forecast maps for August predict up to 50mm of rain for Young.
"The Bureau's long-range winter forecast is for drier and warmer conditions across almost all of Australia and the climate conditions in the Pacific Ocean are already factored into our forecasts," Ms Ganter said.
"The Bureau currently forecasts Australia's rainfall and temperature up to 3 months ahead. We use a climate version of our weather model to make these long-range forecasts and this model uses information about ocean and land temperatures, wind patterns and more."
Cool and sunny conditions have been predicted for the next week.
