Dry spring ahead with second El Nino alert issued

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
July 21 2023 - 9:00am
Meteorologists at the Bureau of Meteorology have predicted a dry and warm summer ahead in Young and the surrounding areas with the increased chance of an El Nino weather event.

