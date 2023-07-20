The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Goldenfields Water teams up to educate local students

July 21 2023 - 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goldenfields Water has partnered with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate high school students throughout their supply network about the value of water and the water treatment process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.