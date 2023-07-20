Goldenfields Water teams up to educate local students

Goldenfields Water has partnered with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate high school students throughout their supply network about the value of water and the water treatment process.
This will be the second year Goldenfields Water have offered the program, following a very successful uptake in 2022. Like last year, the program will be delivered via a livestream video, which allows schools to partake within the comfort and ease of their own classroom.
Schools across Hilltops, Junee Shire, Coolamon Shire, Bland Shire, Narrandera Shire, Cootamundra-Gundagai Region and Temora Shire can book into one of the 40-minute sessions that are tailored for Science and Geography students in years 7 - 10.
"For several years Goldenfields Water has been focused on delivering school programs to HSC Chemistry, Investigating Science and Geography students based within our constituent council areas through "Depth Days"; which are delivered on site at our Jugiong Water Treatment Plant," stated Mr Matthew Stadtmiller, Chairperson for Goldenfields Water.
"After gaining much success in its first year, we have decided to continue our educational offering to local schools. Given many of the schools in our service area are regional locations, providing e-learning experiences will ensure that all students have the opportunity to partake."
The program, called Your Water Your Future, will bring vital information on water, focusing on the following educational points: the value of water, water in our world, the Science and Geography behind water treatment, and the future of water efficiency in Australia.
Goldenfields Water sponsor every aspect of the program, making it a valuable, cost-free supplement for teachers looking to enhance their learning resources with this critical curriculum.
The program will be running on set days from Tuesday 15th August - Wednesday 23rd August.
Local schools can sign up to participate in the livestream events by phoning 0418 586 851 or email communityengagement@gwcc.nsw.gov.au
