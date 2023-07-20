A disparity in First Nations health care

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) has released a new Health Needs Assessment profile of the region's First Nations community on behalf of the Murrumbidgee Aboriginal Health Consortium.
The 2023 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Profile shows the continued trend of health disparity between First Nations and non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members.
MPHN CEO Melissa Neal said data presented in the profile will help MPHN better understand the First Nations community's health needs.
"We'll be using this information to help track any changes or emerging health and wellbeing issues within the Murrumbidgee First Nations community," Ms Neal said.
"We've also produced and shared this profile publicly so other organisations in our region who work with First Nations peoples have access to up-to-date data and can help support better health outcomes."
The life expectancy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples remains lower than non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, at 75.9 years compared to 83.5 years for women, and 70.9 years compared to 80.2 years for men.
Across the Murrumbidgee, the prevalence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples living with a mental health condition like depression and anxiety was more than two times higher compared to non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation CEO, and member of the Murrumbidgee Aboriginal Health Consortium Peta Larsen welcomed the release of the profile, saying the data would help ensure local organisations were working with the same information when planning future health programs and initiatives.
"We're all aware of the health disparities, but this data shows us exactly which areas need our focus here in the Murrumbidgee," Ms Larsen said.
MPHN's Aboriginal Health Strategy and Programs Manager and proud Ngiyampaa/Wiradjuri woman Maxine Honeysett said she's hoping the new profile data is used to help promote, educate, and prevent illnesses and continued health disparity.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples need better access to high-quality, culturally appropriate primary health care services, both to improve our health and general wellbeing, and to prevent hospital admissions," Ms Honeysett said.
"I also encourage all First Peoples to reach out to their local Aboriginal medical service or GP, have their health checked, and learn what signs and symptoms to watch for regarding the chronic diseases our community has a higher prevalence for developing, like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease.
"Prevention is so much better than waiting until you're unwell or in pain and then going to see your doctor."
