Rug up for fun in Young at the Hilltops Winter Glow Festival

Rug up and hit the road to the Young Showground for the Hilltops Region's winter festival on Saturday 12 August 2023.
The Hilltops Winter Glow Festival is a community celebration of Winter: hearty seasonal foods, barbeque demonstrations, rousing live music, activities for children, roving LED light performers, and fireworks.
On the culinary front, the star attraction is BBQ Grand Champion Pitmaster Adam Roberts who recently managed the Vivid Fire Kitchen in Barangaroo, Sydney. Adam was the resident Pitmaster supporting some of the world's best Pitmasters and Chef's over the full 23 days of the Sydney Visit Festival 2023.
A multi-trophy winner Adam co-founded of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance and will give mouth-watering demonstrations during the Hilltops event.
To ensure the greatest of choices, there will also be food trucks as well as local produce and market stalls at the event.
Back from Canberra, home grown talent Harry Cleverdon will weave his musical magic, and local band The Young Ones will play everyone's favourites, both old and new.
Hilltops Winter Glow Festival is free event and will run from 4pm to 9pm at the Young Showground with something for everyone.
Warm up, chill out and join other locals under starry skies for this special once only Hilltops event.
Free shuttle buses will also be in operation from the Young Visitor Information Centre out to the venue and back. For those who wish to drive, there is plenty of parking available at the venue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.