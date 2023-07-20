Damien and David to compete in state pairs championships

Damien Miller and David Quigley from the Young Bowling Club will be contesting the Bowls NSW State Pairs Finals at Figtree Sports next week. Their first sectional game will be played on Tuesday 25th July and they will play two further sectional games on Wednesday 26th July.
Their path to this level started at Cootamundra Ex-Services club in October 2022 when they defeated Jono Watson and Cliff Traynor 21-11 and then defeated the Cootamundra pair of Jason Jones and Terry Smith 22-21 in an absorbing sectional final.
The Zone 8 Finals were played at Young in November and Damien and David defeated Christian Morgan and Matt Thornton from Narrandera 18-16 in another close game.
In the final they defeated Matt McComber and David Ivanoff from Wagga RSL 25-16.
Due to Bowls NSW scheduling there has been an eight month gap between the Zone 8 final and the State finals.
Fortunately, both players have been playing competitive bowls in recent weeks including rounds in the BPL Cup, Club Fours games and Grade 4 State Open Pennant Finals where both were skips in the club's side that reached the semi-finals.
Good luck to Damien and David and we look forward to them progressing to the knockout stage on Thursday 27th July.
