Damien and David to compete in state pairs championships

By Cliff Traynor
July 21 2023 - 9:09am
Damien Miller and David Quigley will be competing in the Bowls NSW State Pairs Finals July 2023.
Damien Miller and David Quigley from the Young Bowling Club will be contesting the Bowls NSW State Pairs Finals at Figtree Sports next week. Their first sectional game will be played on Tuesday 25th July and they will play two further sectional games on Wednesday 26th July.

