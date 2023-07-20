Around the grounds Friday July 21

TODD WALSH MEMORIAL: The Yabbies will be taking on the Old Boys in memory of Todd Walsh. There will be an auction with John Gerrard and Joe Bargwanna coming back to the podium to auction off some fantastic items. All proceeds for the day will go to the Todd Walsh Foundation. If anyone would like to donate an item for the auction they are encouraged to get in contact with the club. There will be face painting, bar and canteen facilities and of course some fantastic rugby action between the Old Boys and the Yabbies.

