Around the grounds Friday July 21

The sunny conditions from Thursday through to Sunday were appreciated by all bowlers.
The semi-finals of the Club Fours Championship were completed on Saturday afternoon.
Both games were closely contested with the results in doubt until the final ends.
In one game Jono Watson, Darryle Miller, Damien Miller and David Quigley were opposed to John Cooper, Glen Benson, Geoff Holt and Peter Watts. This was a close and low scoring game throughout.
After 9 ends David's team led 7-5 and after 12 ends the score was 9-all.
Peter's team were in front 13-10 after 17 ends but on the 18th end David's team scored 5 shots to lead 15-13. On the next end Peter's team scored 2 shots so it was 15-all with 2 ends to play.
David's team scored 1 shot on each of the two final ends to win 17-15.
In the other game Brian Christie, Phil Taylor, Les Fanning and Denis Rosen played Chris Wright, Bill Maloney, Graeme Edgerton and Cliff Traynor.
Cliff's team did best in the opening ends and led 13-2 after 9 ends. There was a complete change from that point with Denis's team winning the next 7 ends to lead 14-13.
With 2 ends left to play Denis's team were in front 20-17. The 20th end saw Cliff's team score 6 shots and a further 3 shots on the final end gave them a win 26-20.
The final was played on Sunday afternoon in very pleasant conditions.
David's team won 5 of the first 7 ends to lead 15-3 but Cliff's team scored a total of 7 shots on the next 3 ends to trail 10-15.
David's team won the majority of ends from that point to run out winners 26-13.
Congratulations to the winners who also won the competition last year.
Thursday's Jackpot Bowls saw a very good attendance with 28 players involved.
Two teams had winning margins of 10 shots and after a count-back the vouchers were awarded to Brian Christie and Les Fanning over Tony Ruhl and Geoff Holt.
The other winning teams and their margins were Craig Watson, Aldo Malvicino and Denis Rosen (6 shots), George O'Neil and Michael Webb (4 shots), Chris Wright, Terry Mulligan and Ian Schofield (3 shots) and Tom Preston and Peter Watts (2 shots).
There were also 12 of the club's women bowlers enjoying the conditions on Thursday.
Judy Watson and Kate Cooper defeated Ann Gardner and Lee Veitch 21-12, Heather Bailey and Sheila Traynor had a close 14-13 win over Sue Gault and Margaret Gailey and Judith Mulligan and Therese Ruhl had a comfortable win over Carol O'Neil and Jill Rosen.
On Saturday as well as the Club Fours there were two games of men's Jackpot Bowls - a total of 26 players on the green.
Ted Loader and Brian Madden were happy to win their game by 12 shots but even happier when that was the margin needed to win the jackpot of over $300. As is customary at the club this was shared equally between all players involved in the game.
The vouchers for the afternoon went to Glen Seward, Scott Douglas and Brian Gibson who won their game by 11 shots.
Next week Damien Miller and David Quigley will be contesting the Bowls NSW State Pairs Finals at Figtree Sports. Their first sectional game will be played on Tuesday 25th July and they will play two further sectional games on Wednesday 26th July.
Good luck to Damien and David and we look forward to them progressing to the knockout stage on Thursday 27th July.
Upcoming events for women bowlers include the District Fours Championships and President's Day.
All players are reminded that their membership renewals for 2023-24 are now due. CLIFF TRAYNOR
Young Lions Soccer Club are currently having a break for the school holidays, however soccer will return to Gus Smith Oval on July 22 for round 9 of the competition.
Round 9 Draw - Saturday July 22
Under 5s: 8.30am - skill session for all under 5 players. 8.45am - Under 5s vs Under 5s
Under 6s: 9.30am - skill session all Under 6 players. 9.45am - Under 6s vs Under 6s
Under 7s: 11am - Greens vs Oranges, 11am - Reds vs Grenfell Yellow, 11am - Blues vs Grenfell Black
Under 8s: 9am - Cultiv8 vs Trimech, 10am - Young Industrial Supplies vs Grenfell
Under 10s: 9am - McCafe vs Moses and Sons, 10am - Sim.ple vs Bromar Engineering, 11am - Forty Winks vs Grenfell Bowling Club, 12pm - LJ Hooker vs Clarke Plumbing
Under 12s: 9am - NRG vs Sportspower, 10am - Steadfast Homes vs TL Concreting, 11.30am - Forbes vs DGF at Forbes
Under 14s: 11am - JM Roofing vs Ulan Quarry, 10.20am - IGA Red vs Bendigo Bank, 10.20am - Forbes vs Tegra at Forbes, Balance Accountants have the bye
Under 17s: 9am - South West Tilt Trays vs Taylor Plumbing and Gasfitting, 9am - Forbes vs NRG at Forbes, Makekadi Mining have the bye
Canteen Roster: Steadfast Homes 9am - 10am, Ulan Quarry 10am - 11am, LJ Hooker 11am-12pm.
Inviting all Young Cherrypickers' wonderful Sponsors to come join us at our last Home Game of the regular season for our annual Sponsor Appreciation Day on...
SATURDAY 29th JULY when we host Tumut Blues for Round 14's annual Charity Jersey Day!
Please join us under the marquee for drinks and BBQ and enjoy the day whilst we show our appreciation for your commitment to the Cherrypickers and thank you for your generous support for the season and celebrate our club's 100th year in Group 9!
FIRST GRADE: Congratulations Ray White First Grade defeating Albury Thunder 30 - 24 in a game that could have been anyone's but it was ours for the taking! Thanks for a great day Albury Thunder RLFC.
Young are currently sitting third on the ladder heading into round 13.
RESERVE GRADE: CMac Concreting Reserve Grade pulled out all the tricks under their sleeves today with a show stopping 50 - 6 win over Thunder. Well done Richo and the crew on a job well done!
The Reggies remain sitting at the top of the ladder, three points clear of the next best South City.
LEAGUE TAG: Never mind girls... Albury Thunder bit too strong for our Label A girls today taking the win 26 - 4!
The Cherryettes are currently fifth on the ladder with four rounds of the normal season to play.
UNDER 16s: Excellent start to the day with our South West Slopes Credit Union Under 16s back in fine form with a 26 - 16 victory over the hardworking Albury Thunder boys!
The Under 16s Cherrypickers are currently sitting at the top of the ladder three points clear of the Kangaroos.
The Under 18s are four points clear over the next best team the South City Bulls.
This Sunday the Cherrypickers will be travelling to face off against Temora with first grade kicking off at 2.35pm at Nixon Park, Reserve Grade will take to the field at 1.20pm, League Tag at 12.15pm, Under 18s at 11.10am and the Under 16s will be taking on the Cootamundra Bulldogs at Nixon Park at 10am.
SPONSORS DAY: This weekend we play host to all our cherished and valued sponsors as week take on Cootamundra Tricolours in both the men's and women's!
Without the backing and support of all our sponsors, our great little rugby club would not be in the position it is in today. They are generous and so very cherished, we are forever thankful for all the ongoing support.
We invite all sponsors to come and enjoy a great afternoon of running rugby.
TODD WALSH MEMORIAL: The Yabbies will be taking on the Old Boys in memory of Todd Walsh. There will be an auction with John Gerrard and Joe Bargwanna coming back to the podium to auction off some fantastic items. All proceeds for the day will go to the Todd Walsh Foundation. If anyone would like to donate an item for the auction they are encouraged to get in contact with the club. There will be face painting, bar and canteen facilities and of course some fantastic rugby action between the Old Boys and the Yabbies.
We had a fabulous weekend at the recent Young Rider Development Clinic.
Regional NSW (YDA) set the standard for executing a friendly, inclusive and accessible clinic that encouraged all youth to be enthusiastic about the sport of dressage.
The results speak for themselves, with 48 kids travelling from the Southern Highlands, ACT, Snowy Mountains, Hilltops and Central West to be instructed by a quality lineup of coaches.
All participants left with constructive feedback to improve their riding skills and dressage knowledge.
Thanks to everyone who chipped in over the weekend and helped with the various jobs.
Entries are now open for our August Training Day.
It is a great opportunity to enjoy an informal day of dressage (no plaiting or competition attire required).
Entries Open: 19th July Entries Close: 26th July.
Our upcoming Members Training Day is raising funds for Beyond Blue.
$5 from every rider entered in the event will be donated to this cause.
In honour of the wonderful work this organisation does, we are asking all competition participants to come dressed in blue, yellow and/or orange (logo colours).
STATE DRESSAGE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Entries are now open on Nominate for the 2023 State Dressage Championships!
Mark your calendars for the 11-13th August 2023 at the Morisset Showgrounds.
Entries are limited to 35 Entries per class so get your entries in quick. Entries close on Sunday, 23rd July 2023 at Midnight. Enter via nominate.
ZONE 2 REGIONAL DRESSAGE SCHOOL: Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th July 2023.
Yes this date has changed so we don't clash with Orange Anglican Grammer Interschools.
Entries now open on Just Go.
Sarah Venamore will be conducting the Zone 2 Regional Dressage School. This will be a good warm up for State Dressage in August.
The School is open to Pony Club Riders 8 years and under 26 years of age.
Riders should be able to follow instructions and be able to canter independently around arena.
One horse one rider for the weekend.
Riders will have 2 lessons with 6 riders on Saturday and 1 lesson with 3 riders on Sunday.
The cost of the school is $60 which subsidised by Pony Club NSW and Zone 2.
Entries close Friday 21st July 2023 at 5pm.
If you would like to book camping please contact Pat Fletcher at Young Showground 0407 498 831
If you would like to book yards please contact youngponyclub1@gmail.com
Young Pony Club will have a canteen on both days.
