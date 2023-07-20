Local golf up to Friday July 21, 2023

The event was won by Mark Flanders and Peter Maher with +11 on a countback from Ian Wells and Mark Flanders. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 7th and was won by Peter Kirkwood on a card draw. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Gary Anderson with 540 cm and the 17th was won by Todd Shipton with 254 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots next week. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Ron Thompson and Daryl Brown. Balls went down to -2 on a countback on the individual score and there were 63 players.