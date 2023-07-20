The Young Witness
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Local golf up to Friday July 21, 2023

Updated July 21 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Men's golf

Saturday 15th July was a 4BBB V Par sponsored by Connelly's Office National and Steve Connelly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.