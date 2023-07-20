Local golf up to Friday July 21, 2023

Saturday 15th July was a 4BBB V Par sponsored by Connelly's Office National and Steve Connelly.
The event was won by Mark Flanders and Peter Maher with +11 on a countback from Ian Wells and Mark Flanders. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 7th and was won by Peter Kirkwood on a card draw. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Gary Anderson with 540 cm and the 17th was won by Todd Shipton with 254 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots next week. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Ron Thompson and Daryl Brown. Balls went down to -2 on a countback on the individual score and there were 63 players.
Next Saturday 22nd July is the NRL Challenge, a single stableford sponsored by Geoff Hill and Young Hills. Wear your favourite team colours. The event will be held in conjunction with the 1st round of Handiskins.
Saturday 29th July is a 2 Person Ambrose sponsored by Tester Porter Services. Saturday 5th August is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Monthly Medals. The Wednesday Medley was won by Peter Broekman with 37 points on a countback from Grant Harding and he won 5 balls. Balls went down to 27 points on a countback and there were 19 players.
The Friday Medley was won by Brett Scelly with 20 points from Ron Flynn with 19 points. There were 14 players and balls went down to 15 points. The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Fiona Tanner with 40 points. The Services Club secret birdie hole was the 7th and the jackpot was not struck. The jackpot will be $60 next week. There were 31 players.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Alan Anderson with 52 nett. Second was Casey Ashton with 53 nett from Gary Cooper with 54 nett. There were 17 players. CRAIG WATSON
Last Saturday, the ladies played a Single Par sponsored by Kate Cooper and Sheila Traynor.
Winners on the day were: Div 1: Gail Hanigan -1 on a c/b from Liz Harding -1. Div 2: Pauline Collier -5 on a c/b from Suzanne Manning -5. NTP's: 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Ball winners: Gail Hanigan -1, Liz Harding -1, Libby Plumley -4, Cathy Aiken -4 and Pauline Collier -5 NTP's: 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Justine Makeham. 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Pauline Collier.
On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by Camille Carberry. Winner on the day: Libby Plumley 36 pts. NTP's: 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - No A Grade players. 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Betty Stanton. Ball winners: Libby Plumley 36 pts, Lorraine Regan 31 pts and Sandra Holmes 29 pts.
Tomorrow will be a Single Stableford and next Wednesday will be a Stroke round being the postponed 5th Round of the of GolfNSW Medals. The Ariah Park-Weethalle tournament was on this week. Results of our players next week. PAMMIE MCCLOY
July 6 - Thursday's stroke event went to David Jasprizza with Brian Hearne in second place.
July 9 - Sunday's play was a stroke event with the least putts. Robert Norton was the winner with 61 nett, second place going to David Jasprizza 69 nett. David was also the winner of the least putts. David had two gobbles.
July 11 - Tuesday's social games winner was David Jasprizza 27 nett from Nigel Willett with 28 nett. Nigel, David and Max Hardman had one gobble each. Brian Hearne was Thursday's stroke winner with 59 nett. Runner-up David Jasprizza 62 nett on a countback from Lindsay Sheather. Lindsay had one birdie. Gobbles - David and Jake Searle had two each, Lindsay and Robert Norton had one each. Lindsay Sheather with 60 nett was Sunday's winner on a countback from Nigel Willett 60 nett. Nigel also had two gobbles. VERA MCMILLAN
