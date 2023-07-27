Child hit by car near school on Wednesday

About 4.15pm Wednesday 26 July 2023, officers from The Hume Police District attended Young District Hospital following reports that a child had been struck by a motor vehicle.
Officers have been informed that about 3.10pm that afternoon a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old woman had collided with a 7-year-old boy at the intersection of Allanan and Thornhill Streets, Young.
After the crash the woman took the child to Young District Hospital who was later transferred to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver has undergone mandatory testing.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed - or has any available dashcam footage - of the crash to contact Young Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
