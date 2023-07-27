The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Child hit by car near school on Wednesday

Updated July 27 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 4.15pm Wednesday 26 July 2023, officers from The Hume Police District attended Young District Hospital following reports that a child had been struck by a motor vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.