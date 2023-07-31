Six charged as part of drug investigation

Six people have been charged and $12,000 worth of prohibited drugs seized following a two-day operation targeting the supply of drugs across the state's south.
In May 2023, officers from the Monaro and Wagga Wagga Region Enforcement Squads established Strike Force Elsimer to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Young area.
Following inquiries, and with the assistance of The Hume Police District and the Southern Region Domestic Violence High-Risk Offenders Team, strike force investigators executed a search warrant at three homes in Young just after 9am on Thursday.
During a search of the properties, officers located 279g of cannabis, three cannabis plants, 1g of cocaine, 178 MDMA capsules, steroids, and $5,213 in cash.
All these items were seized to undergo forensic examination. The seized drugs have an estimated potential street value of $12,000.
Two men, aged 22 and 23, and two women, aged 33 and 45, were arrested and all three were taken to Young Police Station.
Both women were charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, six counts of supply prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug.
The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drugs, good in custody suspected of being stolen, deal with proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.
The 23-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drugs.
All four were granted strict conditional bail and are due to appear at Young Local Court on Wednesday 6 September 2023.
Following further inquiries, strike force investigators conducted a high-visibility operation at licenced premises across the Young, Harden, and Cootamundra areas on Friday (28 July 2023).
During the operation, one knife was seized, and a 46-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were issued field Court Attendance Notices for possess prohibited drugs after they were allegedly found with MDMA and cannabis at hotels in Cootamundra and Young respectively.
The 46-year-old woman is due to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on Monday 21 August 2023.
The 45-year-old man is due to appear at Young Local Court on Wednesday 9 August 2023.
Investigations as part of Strike Force Elsimer are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the supply of prohibited drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
