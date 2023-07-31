The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Six charged as part of drug investigation

Updated July 31 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six people have been charged and $12,000 worth of prohibited drugs seized following a two-day operation targeting the supply of drugs across the state's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.