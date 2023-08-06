The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Amber Haigh's alleged murderers, Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves, to face judge-only trial

By Aap
August 7 2023 - 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Haigh's body has never been found after she went missing in 2002.
Amber Haigh's body has never been found after she went missing in 2002.

A couple accused of murdering teenage housemate Amber Haigh more than two decades ago will face a judge-alone trial next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.