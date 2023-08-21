The Young Witness
Woman hospitalised after crash on Henry Lawson Way near Young

Updated August 21 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:43am
A woman was air-lifted to Canberra Hospital on Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash near Young.

