A woman was air-lifted to Canberra Hospital on Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash near Young.
According to NSW Ambulance the rescue helicopter was called in after a woman in her 50s was injured in the incident.
"Emergency services were called to the Henry Lawson Way, near Chillingworks Road, at Young about 2.30pm on Sunday following reports a car had crashed," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed the woman at the scene and treated her for injuries to her face and head.
"The woman was then flown to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
A NSW Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Hume Police District officers.
