The Young Witness
Bush fire danger period begins this weekend

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated September 26 2023 - 11:29am, first published September 25 2023 - 12:32pm
From Sunday October 1 the Bush Fire Danger period will begin in the South West Slopes Zone which includes Young, Boorowa and Harden.

