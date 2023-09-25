Bush fire danger period begins this weekend

Check you're allowed to burn. Are you allowed to have a burn in your area? Check with your council or local Fire Control Centre. There are alternative ways to get rid of waste or vegetation - talk to your council to discuss further.

Get a permit. Permits are required during the Bush Fire Danger Period. They're free and easy to get. Let people know. You can let us know of your planned burn at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or phone the local Fire Control Centre 24 hours before burning. Make sure you also notify your neighbours at least 24 hours before you intend to burn.