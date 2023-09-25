Bush fire danger period begins this weekend

From Sunday October 1 the Bush Fire Danger period will begin in the South West Slopes Zone which includes Young, Boorowa and Harden.
With a dry summer predicted and the Bureau of Meteorology officially declaring an El Nino effect in place locals are being warned to do the right thing.
NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) South West Slopes Zone Superintendent Andrew Dillon is reminding residents in the Hilltops Council and Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council areas that fire permits are required during the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period which begins on Sunday.
"From the 1st of October until the end of the Bush Fire Danger Period, people wishing to light a fire in the open will require a permit, which are free and can be obtained from your local Rural Fire Brigade or Fire Control Centre," Superintendent Dillon said.
"Even if you've been using fire on your property for years, safe burning is your responsibility."
Superintendent Dillion is especially warning against the illegal lighting of fires throughout the season.
"Every year, the NSW Rural Fire Service attends a large number of incidents which start due to the careless use of fire," he said.
"In some cases, fires have been lit illegally. Many have escaped, threatening homes, crops and livelihoods."
The NSW RFS have suggested some simple steps locals can follow to make sure fires are used safely on properties and to avoid becoming a fire risk to the community.
BEFORE:
ON THE DAY:
AFTER:
For more information on either the Bush Fire Danger Period, on how to volunteer to become a NSW RFS volunteer or anything else contact the South West Slopes Fire Control Centre on 02 6386 1700.
For current incidents or major fire updates be sure to bookmark and visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.