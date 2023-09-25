The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Construction begins on Stockinbingal to Parkes Inland Rail

Updated September 26 2023 - 12:21pm, first published September 25 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Inland Rail project has taken an important step forward with the beginning of major construction works on the Stockinbingal to Parkes section in regional New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.