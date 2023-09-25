The Young Witness
Martial arts champion returns to Young to empower young women

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
September 25 2023 - 1:01pm
Australian Martial Arts Champion Mel Thomas will be returning to Young this week with her KYUP workshop at the PCYC Young that will help to empower local young women.

