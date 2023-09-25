Martial arts champion returns to Young to empower young women

Australian Martial Arts Champion Mel Thomas will be returning to Young this week with her KYUP workshop at the PCYC Young that will help to empower local young women.
Founded by black belt martial arts champion and domestic violence survivor Mel Thomas the KYUP! Project is on a mission to empower more young Australians, particularly young women, with self-defence skills and confidence.
"In Australia, one in three women have experienced physical violence and one in four women have experienced intimate partner violence since the age of 15," Mel said.
The project has joined forces with the NSW Government via its Holiday Break program which has allowed Mel to bring the workshops to the area for 12-22 year old women.
"We know the rates of violence and domestic violence are higher in regional areas which is why these workshops are so important," Mel said.
"This is the third year we have visited Cowra, Young, Cootamundra and Wagga Wagga.
"We are back due to popular demand and a set of fully booked sessions last school holidays."
In KYUP! Project workshops Mel and her all female team of black belt martial arts instructors share personal safety tips and simple self-defence techniques any teen can use to help protect themselves.
Using relatable examples of real-life scenarios - such as public transport, public places and parties this fun, safe, hands-on workshop focuses on setting boundaries and responding to conflict.
Participants are taught techniques they can use to protect themselves, escape from and de-escalate dangerous situations.
Spaces in the upcoming all female Spring holiday sessions are limited, so early registration is recommended.
"Our workshops are suitable for participants of all fitness levels and prior martial arts experience," Mel said.
"It's a safe space, a lot of fun and participants learn a range of impactful and useful techniques that any girl can do regardless of her size or skill level."
The workshops will be held in Young on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
For more information and to register visit https://kyupproject.com.au/.
