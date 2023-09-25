The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Free workshop for carers of people with dementia in Young

September 25 2023 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Caring for someone living with dementia at home can be physically, mentally, emotionally and economically demanding, so being equipped with the right skills and information is vital for meeting the challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.