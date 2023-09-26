Rubbish fire near Young extinguished by local crews

NSW Rural Fire Service, with the assistance of local Fire and Rescue crews have responded to a fire on Allambie Road, Young and very quickly extinguished the blaze.
"At 10:58 crews from Boara and Wambanumba responded to rubbish alight on a property on Allambie Rd," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said.
"Currently the RFS has two trucks and a Group Captain on scene and together with Fire and Rescue were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire."
According to NSW RFS the blaze is now extinguished and being assessed before it is declared safe.
"Crews are working to make sure the scene is safe before departing," the spokesperson said.
Be sure to stay up to date with any emergency by visiting the NSW RFS Fires Near Me site at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.