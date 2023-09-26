The Young Witness
Rubbish fire near Young extinguished by local crews

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
September 26 2023 - 11:55am
NSW Rural Fire Service, with the assistance of local Fire and Rescue crews have responded to a fire on Allambie Road, Young and very quickly extinguished the blaze.

